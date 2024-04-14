MimsMania! Georgia Tackle Once Again Mocked To The Steelers

If I had a dollar for everytime Amarius Mims was mocked to the Pittsburgh Steelers, I’d be a rich man.

CBS Sports writer Jared Dubin is the latest in the long line of analysts to pair the University of Georgia with the Steelers in a recent mock draft.

“The Steelers have needs at wide receiver and along the offensive line,” wrote Dubin. “The tackle depth is not as strong in this draft as it is at receiver, so they opt for the former here and can address the latter, later.”

Dubin is in line with my level of thinking. At 20 overall in the draft, there projects to be several good, NFL-level receivers on the board and while I would love the Steelers to nab the best of the bunch, it would be wiser to invest in a position that isn’t as deep.

That isn’t to say this draft is lacking in highly-touted offensive tackles prospects. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Dubin, along with several other draft analysts has seven or eight, depending on how you project Duke lineman Graham Barton, in the first round of the draft.

The expected run quickly cuts down on viable day one starters for the Steelers, which may force them to reach for a tackle.

Well, reach may not be the right word here for Mims. The mountain of a man has, for my money, the best physical traits in the class at the tackle position. Standing at 6-8 and weighing in at 340 pounds, Mims glides on the field flashing solid feet-to-hands in pass protection, and freakish movement ability in the run game, though he does get out of control. His bully-style of play would fit perfectly into Arthur Smith’s run-heavy offense.

The issue with Mims has been his health. During his time at Georgia, Mims only has started eight games. Granted the tape in those eight games was stellar, but there just hasn’t been enough substance to really know what you could be getting.

With how often Mims sees his name mocked to the Steelers, I’m sure you have heard this all before, but I wouldn’t expect for the chatter to stop anytime soon.

As I stated previously, Mims is a fit with Smith’s offense, but also with what Tomlin wants to do. More notably, this feels like an Andy Weidl type of guy. Weidl, the team’s assistant general manager, spent a chunk of his career in Philadelphia where they constantly draft and develop great offensive linemen. Mims would fit into that category and then some.

If the Steelers history of demonstrated interest in players holds up, Mims is one of three names that could be the Steelers’ first-round pick.

As the drumbeat gets progressively louder for Mims to end up in Pittsburgh and we begin to throw more names into the debate of who the team might pick at 20, I’m reminded of my favorite Stephen A. Smith saying: “If it walks like a duck, it quacks like a duck, it ain’t a damn mongoose.”

For an in-depth scouting report on Mims, check out Alex Kozora’s post below: