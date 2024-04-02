Labriola: Starting QB Job Is Russell Wilson’s To Lose

Russell Wilson’s name atop the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback depth chart isn’t written in pen. But it’s in pencil. After turning over their quarterback room in a significant way this offseason, the Steelers enter 2024 with plenty of questions. Can Wilson bounce back after two tough years in Denver? Will Justin Fields benefit from sitting and learning? Who is the future of the position? And heck, who is the present? For Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola, he believes the job is Russell Wilson’s to lose.

In the most recent edition of his Asked and Answered series for Steelers.com, Labriola weighed in on the state of the Steelers’ quarterbacks.

“Russell Wilson will begin the offseason in the ‘pole position’ when it comes to the starting quarterback job, and my perception is that he will have to lose the job, particularly as it pertains to the opening of the 2024 regular season,” Labriola wrote in response to one reader question.

The “pole position” quote comes from Mike Tomlin, who used such language during last week’s league meetings in Orlando, Fla. Wilson was brought in before Fields was acquired following Kenny Pickett’s trade to the Philadelphia Eagles. Tomlin cited Wilson’s veteran experience and resume, a Super Bowl winner, as the reason why he has a leg up on Fields. But Tomlin didn’t close the door on Fields competing for the job, telling reporters he’ll have a chance to win the job when appropriate. He didn’t expand on when that timetable could come.

When the Steelers report for OTAs and minicamp, Wilson is expected to take the first-team snaps. The same likely applies for when the team opens up at training camp. But Fields should make plays against the Steelers’ second-string defense and the units he faces in the preseason. His arm strength and running ability will overwhelm the group of backups, rookies, and journeymen who populate those groups and it’s likely to create buzz during the summer, especially if Wilson struggles. At some point, a controversy will stir up, even if it’s media driven.

Still, as Labriola alludes to, it would take plenty for Wilson to begin the season on the bench. Pittsburgh values experience and stability, a principle that applies to Wilson as the starter and Fields the backup. For Wilson, a leader and veteran on offense to command a young group. For Fields, the chance to sit and learn as opposed to being thrown into the mix. Labriola’s assessment is the conventional one but it’s likely the right one.