Here’s A Catch: How Rest Of Steelers Draft Could Play Out If They Use 20th Pick On A WR

With just a few days remaining until the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off, we know the Pittsburgh Steelers have holes they need to address. Most people, myself included, think the Steelers will address the offensive line with the 20th overall pick. However, what if Pittsburgh decides to throw a curveball and uses that pick on a wide receiver?

There would be reasons to do that. The wide receiver position is one of the biggest needs the Steelers have. They have George Pickens and then a number of depth guys. Mark Kaboly of the Athletic even came out and said that it’s the team’s biggest need.

Now, I phrased this in a specific way for a reason. The Steelers reportedly restructured OLB Alex Highsmith’s contract on Wednesday to free up more cap space. That means they are better suited to take on the contract of a veteran receiver like the San Francisco 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk or Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos. So rather than drafting a rookie, the Steelers could use the 20th pick to trade for one of those prominent veterans.

Second, if the Steelers do not execute a trade, a playmaker in the first round is always a good idea. You want to maximize the return on your investment, and adding a playmaker who can help make the offense more explosive would help that. One of the names that has popped up is LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. Peter Schrager’s first mock for NFL.com this cycle had the Steelers picking Thomas at 20. He exploded onto the scene in 2023 with 68 catches for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns. He can stretch the field with all but four of his touchdowns covering at least 10 yards last season. Six of his touchdowns covered at least 40 yards.

Now, the Steelers taking Thomas would be a departure from their modus operandi. He was not a pre-draft visitor to Pittsburgh. Assistant general manager Andy Weidl did attend the LSU Pro Day, and Thomas did have a formal meeting with the team at the NFL Scouting Combine. So not all the pre-draft boxes were checked, but there has definitely been interest. You can check out Alex Kozora’s scouting report on Thomas for a more thorough look at what he brings to the table.

I’m not going deeper on Thomas or a potential trade because this is not just about talking about who the Steelers use the 20th pick on. This is also about what could happen for the Steelers from there.

The Remaining Needs

If the Steelers were to take Thomas with the 20th pick (or another wide receiver or trade the pick for a veteran receiver), that means they did not address their issues on the offensive line or at cornerback. Their next pick is in the second round at No. 51. That means the top offensive tackles will certainly be off the board and just about all of the top centers as well.

So what can the Steelers do to still address their needs?

ROUND TWO – 51ST OVERALL: ANDRU PHILLIPS/CB KENTUCKY – 5106, 190 POUNDS

The second round might be a prime spot to address the cornerback position with Andru Phillips from Kentucky. While Phillips doesn’t have prototypical size, Dane Brugler raved about just how well he plays cornerback on a recent episode of The Athletic Football Show. He could play either outside or slot corner, both areas of need for the Steelers. He was also a pre-draft visitor with the Steelers, so they’ve done their homework on him.

ROUND THREE – 84TH OVERALL: BLAKE FISHER/OT NOTRE DAME – 6056, 310 POUNDS

The Steelers could also have a chance to address the offensive tackle position with their first pick in the third round. They brought in for a pre-draft visit OT Blake Fisher from Notre Dame, who plays right tackle. That would allow the Steelers to eventually switch OT Broderick Jones back to his natural left tackle spot when Fisher is ready to play.

ROUND THREE – 98TH OVERALL: CEDRIC GRAY/ILB NORTH CAROLINA – 6014, 234 POUNDS

With all the talk about the offensive line, wide receiver, and cornerback issues facing the Steelers, the team did quietly bring in two inside linebackers for visits. The likelihood of either Payton Wilson from NC State or Junior Colson from Michigan being available at Pick 98 in the third round is next to none. However, inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry did attend the UNC Pro Day and worked out LB Cedric Gray.

Gray has shown the ability to affect the passing game with his length while also causing havoc as a blitzer. In 2023, Gray was all over the field with 121 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, five sacks, five passes defended, one interception, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He does need to improve against the run, but that can be coached. He wouldn’t need to come in as a starter but could be a rotational linebacker due to his prowess against the pass and develop into a starter in the future.

ROUND FOUR – 119TH OVERALL: MASON MCCORMICK/OL SOUTH DAKOTA STATE – 6040, 310 POUNDS

An intriguing option at center would be South Dakota State OL Mason McCormick. He played left guard in college but did take reps at the East-West Shrine Game at center. During Shrine Game practices, he consistently showed his ability to win 1-on-1 with his strength. A pre-draft visitor to Pittsburgh, he also possesses elite athleticism for a center with a perfect 10.0 Relative Athletic Score. Due to his small-school status and lack of center reps, he may fall down the draft board a bit and be available with the Steelers’ fourth-round pick.

ROUND SIX – PICK 178 OVERALL: MALIK MUSTAPHA/S WAKE FOREST – 5109, 209 POUNDS

From there, it’s all about addressing depth needs. One area the Steelers could pursue is safety at Pick 178 in the sixth round. Malik Mustapa from Wake Forest could be a great fit as a third safety who can play closer to the line of scrimmage. He has shown an ability to be a physical tackler who can set the tone against the running game. He won’t be a deep cover safety in the league, but he can come in and be a force on special teams while working as that in-the-box safety.

ROUND SIX – PICK 195 OVERALL: CARTER BRADLEY/QB SOUTH ALABAMA – 6030, 218 POUNDS

This is where general manager Omar Khan could choose to go hunting for a developmental quarterback as he said he wouldn’t turn away from options that could improve the quarterback room. The team brought in one quarterback for a pre-draft visit: South Alabama QB Carter Bradley.

The Steelers also sent representation to South Alabama’s Pro Day: quarterbacks coach Tom Arth and director of pro scouting Sheldon White. Between the Pro Day and pre-draft visit, that’s a lot of dots connecting Bradley and the Steelers. Obviously, there’s a reason that Bradley would be available late in the sixth round. He did not play in an offense even close to resembling pro-style at South Alabama. It was screen and RPO-heavy, which means there isn’t a lot of tape of Bradley making NFL-level throws.

However, the few times Bradley did get to open it up or attack the middle of the field, he did show he has the velocity to make those throws work. The son of Indianapolis Colts DC Gus Bradley, Carter Bradley is a massive projection, which is why he won’t go high in the draft. But that’s exactly the type of quarterback you take late. You can bring him in, work with him slowly, and let him toil on the practice squad while you coach him up and see what he can do.

Final Thoughts

Using the 20th overall pick on a wide receiver, whether via picking a draft prospect or trading it for a veteran, certainly raises some questions about addressing the other needs. However, it doesn’t mean that the Steelers will go into the 2024 season without any ability to address the offensive line. There are some options later in the draft at both offensive tackle and center who can help. Are they the same quality as the players likely available at 20th overall? Certainly not.

So if the Steelers trade the 20th pick for a veteran wide receiver or take a big-time playmaker there, don’t lose heart. They can still address the team’s needs even with making that move.