Former Steelers LB Mykal Walker Signs With Commanders

During the 2023 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers ran extremely thin at the safety and inside linebacker positions. They were forced to turn to players they had signed to their practice squad during the season like Eric Rowe, Myles Jack, and Mykal Walker. Though they filled in admirably, none of those players appear to be circling back to Pittsburgh for the 2024 season. According to the Washington Commander’s page on X, they have signed Walker.

After spending three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons after being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Walker came to Pittsburgh and ended up starting five games while appearing in eight after Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander both went down with season-ending injuries.

He logged 33 total tackles (21 solo), two tackles for loss, two passes defensed, and one interception during his time in Pittsburgh. With the Steelers signing Patrick Queen in free agency and with Elandon Roberts and Holcomb, once healthy, set to come back, Walker’s services were no longer needed.

His most memorable play with the Steelers came during the Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots. Roberts deflected a pass, and Walker intercepted it. He returned the ball to inside the 20-yard line.

Though his time in Pittsburgh was short-lived, he stepped up in a big way off the practice squad and helped solidify the unit alongside Roberts. Head coach Mike Tomlin credited the expansion of the practice squad eligibility rules for helping the team be prepared for the rash of injuries it suffered. It is not often you can stash a guy who had over 100 tackles the season prior on the practice squad.

It is unclear how long of a deal Walker signed with the Commanders, but he will be joining new head coach Dan Quinn, a defensive-minded coach, and should have a solid chance at competing for a roster spot there.