Steelers Sign LB Mykal Walker To Practice Squad, Release LB Caleb Johnson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed LB Mykal Walker to the practice squad, according to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson via the NFL’s transaction log. In a corresponding move, the team released LB Caleb Johnson.

Walker previously worked out for the team in early September but did not sign with the team. A fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, Walker has appeared in 49 games, making 20 starts. To date, he’s recorded 187 tackles with one sack and three interceptions.

He last played in 2022, starting 12 games for the Falcons. He notched 107 tackles with two picks as he logged nearly 800 defensive snaps. He will serve as practice squad depth for the team.

Walker swaps in for Johnson, signed last week to the practice squad. He was a rookie out of Miami (FL) who had spent time with the New York Jets.

Heading into Week Eight, the Steelers had a relatively healthy group at inside linebacker. Cole Holcomb suffered an ankle injury in Week Seven’s win over the Los Angeles Rams but practiced fully last week and played against the Jaguars, leading the team with 11 tackles. They did not suffer any obvious injuries during Sunday’s game but we’ll see if Monday’s projected injury report offers any information. Pittsburgh will hit the practice field on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh still has a 52-man roster on their allotted 53 spots and could use that free roster spot once someone is activated off IR. Per Mike Tomlin, RB Anthony McFarland Jr. and DT Cam Heyward could play in Week Nine against the Tennessee Titans.