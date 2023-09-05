Steelers Work Out Four Defenders On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out four players during their players’ day off today, with CB Kalon Barnes, OLB Mitchell Agude, OLB Kelle Sanders and ILB Mykal Walker all working out for the team. The news was first reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

Walker is the most intriguing name, having started 12 games and playing in 16 with the Atlanta Falcons last season. In 49 career games and 20 starts, he has 187 tackles (107 last season) and one sack to go along with three interceptions and 11 passes defensed.

He was waived by Atlanta on Aug. 13, and claimed by the Chicago Bears the next day but was waived by Chicago ahead of final roster cuts. At the 2020 NFL Combine, he measured in at 6025 and 230 pounds, running at 4.65 40-yard dash. He played his college ball at Azusa Pacific and Fresno State and was drafted in the fourth round by Atlanta in 2020.

Barnes is a cornerback out of Baylor who was a seventh-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2022. He was later waived and ended up playing for the Minnesota Vikings last season with two games played and nine special teams snaps. He ran an official 4.23 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine. He measured in at 5114 and 183 pounds at his Pro Day with a 76 ¾ inch wingspan. He also broad jumped 11’01″.

Sanders played his college ball at UAB, signing with the Baltimore Ravens in May as an undrafted free agent. He was waived ahead of final roster cuts, but the EDGE rusher finished his career with the Blazers with 5.5 sacks and 72 total tackles in three seasons. He has good size at 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds. He played at the Hula Bowl and ran a 4.85 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. He also broad jumped 09’06”.

Agude signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent after playing college football at Riverside Community College, UCLA and Miami (Fla.). He had 8.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss in his D-I collegiate career, spending two years at UCLA and one at Miami last season. He measured at 6037 and 242 pounds at his Pro Day, where he also ran a 4.75 40-yard dash and 7.46 three-cone. He also put up 19 reps on the bench press.

Pittsburgh is clearly looking at bolstering its depth, particularly at linebacker, likely on the practice squad. All four of these players have some intriguing traits, with Walker offering the most NFL experience. We’ll see if anything comes out of the workouts in the coming days.