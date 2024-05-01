PFF Lists Steelers As ‘Best Landing Spot’ For Veteran Free Agent CB Stephon Gilmore

Coming out of the 2024 NFL Draft, there aren’t many true “holes” on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. Offensive tackle was addressed, the massive hole at center and WR2 were plugged, and the Steelers even added depth on both sides of the line of scrimmage, while also taking a flyer on an elite-level athlete at linebacker.
The only real area of need that the Steelers have currently is cornerback behind Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson, who was acquired in March via trade from the Carolina Panthers for wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a late-round pick swap.
That’s where veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore could potentially be a stopgap.
According to Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness, the Steelers are the best landing spot for Gilmore in free agency coming out of the 2024 NFL Draft.
“Gilmore will turn 34 at the start of the 2024 season but has performed well in three one-year stints with different teams since 2022. He earned a 69.3 PFF coverage grade in 2023, allowing 734 yards and five touchdowns from 622 snaps in coverage while totaling 11 combined interceptions and pass breakups,” McGuinness writes. “The Steelers played Cover 1 on 25.8% of passing downs last season, with the Cowboys one of just five teams to do so at a higher rate, and still have a need at cornerback.”
This isn’t the first time that Gilmore and the Steelers have been linked as a possible match in free agency. In March, CBS Sports made the case for the Steelers to sign the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, but nothing ever came to fruition as the Steelers instead traded for Jackson.
Selected 10th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, Gilmore has played 165 career games. Though he’ll be 34 in September, Gilmore started all 17 games last season for the Dallas Cowboys. He recorded two interceptions, 13 passes defensed, one forced fumble, and 68 total tackles.
In his 12-year career, Gilmore has 31 interceptions, 140 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 561 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss, and one sack. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 when he recorded six interceptions and 20 passes defensed, leading the NFL in both categories.
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers added Texas defensive back Ryan Watts, but behind Porter and Jackson, depth is a slight concern.
Though GM Omar Khan said the Steelers are excited about Year 2 development with young cornerbacks Cory Trice Jr. and Darius Rush, banking on those two to be up to speed and contribute in 2024 seems like a bit of a stretch, especially with Trice coming off a torn ACL suffered in training camp and Rush playing just over 50 snaps last season.
Names like Josiah Scott, Thomas Graham Jr., Luq Barcoo and other fringe roster guys round out the cornerback room, as well as undrafted free agent Beanie Bishop Jr., but the Steelers could use at least one more veteran.
That could be Gilmore, though his age could scare the Steelers off and instead have them circle back to a guy like Patrick Peterson.
For now though, on paper the Steelers and Gilmore could be a good match, but it does seem unlikely that the Steelers would have interest in him.