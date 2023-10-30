Injury Roundup: Mike Tomlin Rules Minkah Fitzpatrick Out For Titans Game, Kenny Pickett Game-Time Decision

During his weekly press conference, held on Monday this week with the Pittsburgh Steelers playing the Tennessee Titans this Thursday, head coach Mike Tomlin provided an update on the team’s health entering Week Nine.

Per Tomlin via the team’s YouTube channel, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick is out for Thursday’s game with a hamstring injury. QB Kenny Pickett is a game-time decision, per Tomlin. He suffered no structural damage from the rib injury he suffered yesterday, Tomlin said.

“Minkah could be characterized as out,” Tomlin said via the team’s official channel. “He’s got a hamstring injury. I don’t have additional information in terms of time of that injury but it’s safe to say that he’s not gonna be able to be available to us on a short week. I think the door is definitively ajar for Kenny. Probably a game-time type decision based on the information that I’m holding here today with no structural damage and so forth to his ribs. We’ll go through the week, his ability to throw his level of comfort, his ability of effectiveness, etc, and let that be our guide in terms of determining his availability.”

Fitzpatrick was injured early Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, going down and grabbing his right hamstring. He should be replaced by the pairing of Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal, who played starter snaps yesterday. Special teamer Miles Killebrew saw reps in the team’s dime package.

Pickett suffered his injury late in the first half after taking a hard hit. He was replaced by veteran QB Mitch Trubisky, who threw a touchdown and pair of picks in the loss.

Tomlin went on to say he wants to see how Pickett performs when the team returns to practice Wednesday. His showing during that session will partly determine whether or not he plays against the Titans.

“Certainly I’m gonna wanna see something. Absolutely. He’s a young guy,” Tomlin said. “Position withstanding, he is a young guy and so I need to see some physical preparation in order to consider him, certainly.”

Mandated by the NFL, the Steelers will release a mock practice report later today. Though they won’t actually practice, Tomlin indicated Kazee will be classified as limited.

Tomlin also mentioned that DT Cam Heyward and RB Anthony McFarland Jr. are considerations to be activated. Both are on injured reserve but have returned to practice. Heyward’s window opened up last Thursday while McFarland is entering his third week.

Pittsburgh and Tennessee kick off Thursday at 8:15 PM/EST. The Titans are coming off a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons yesterday as rookie QB Will Levis threw four touchdowns in his NFL debut.