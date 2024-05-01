Kozora: Steelers Way-Too-Early 53-Man Roster Prediction

With the 2024 NFL Draft concluded and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie class set, it’s time for an annual, and far too early, crack at predicting the team’s 53-man roster. We know the team will continue adding to its roster and it’s highly likely a name not currently on the roster will be part of the Week 1 squad.

Below is my May 1 prediction of how the roster will look based who is currently on it. I won’t predict or place any “nameless gray faces,” of potential veteran adds even though I expect them at wide receiver and slot corner.

OFFENSE – 24

Quarterbacks (3) – Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen

Analysis: Seems like a pretty locked in three. There is a new rule that allows emergency quarterbacks be promoted from the practice squad, but the Steelers have almost always kept three on their 53. With a brand-new room, I don’t think they’ll change that approach in 2024. They’ll value the depth and experience.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson

Analysis: Another three who feel pretty secure. Harris and Warren are obviously locks while Patterson will serve as one of the team’s two starting kick returners. Hopefully teams don’t kick away from him too often. Depth behind isn’t strong and there aren’t any obvious challengers, though UDFA Daijun Edwards has practice squad potential.

Fullback (0) – None

Analysis: We’ll see how many fullback reps Connor Heyward, Jack Colletto, or even TE MyCole Pruitt get here. A little surprised a true fullback wasn’t actually brought in.

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt

Analysis: Arthur Smith’s aim is to fit as many tight ends on a roster as possible. If they’d let him put 25 on it, he would. I don’t want to forget about Rodney Williams, athletic with special teams value, but Pruitt gets the nod due to his better blocking and familiarity with Smith’s offense. Should be a fun group to watch come camp.

Wide Receivers (5) – George Pickens, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Marquez Callaway, Van Jefferson

Analysis: As things currently stand, and a veteran will likely be added at some point, this still isn’t a great group. Pickens is the clear No. 1 but Wilson is a slot receiver in what will be a heavier, multiple tight end-personnel offense. Big year for Austin to have an impressive summer. Callaway is my early sleeper, once flashing in New Orleans before being scooped up on a Futures contract by the Steelers. Jefferson gets the nod over Quez Watkins due to more versatility and his Smith connection.

Offensive Tackles (4) – Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Dan Moore Jr., Dylan Cook

Analysis: Fautanu will likely unseat Moore as a starter, though it remains to be seen if he’ll work on the left or right side. Moore could become expendable, but the Steelers will value a highly experienced and hard-working left tackle, even if he’s a one-position backup. If you are, you might as well be the backup at the most valuable spot along the line.

Very interested in watching Cook go through a full offseason after being signed last May. He flashed in the preseason and could have four-spot versatility, everything but center.

Offensive Guards (4) – Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Nate Herbig, Mason McCormick

Analysis: Should be the same two starters as last season, Seumalo and Daniels, with Herbig and McCormick bringing great backup depth. Daniels and Herbig are in the final year of their contracts so McCormick’s development will be important to watch.

Centers (1) – Zach Frazier

Analysis: Just one true center here in Frazier. He won’t be handed the job but…he’s going to start. Herbig will probably be the backup, as he was last season.

DEFENSE – 26

Defensive Ends (4) – Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Dean Lowry, Isaiahh Loudermilk

Analysis: Not going to tout how great the d-line depth is like I admittedly do most years but there will be plenty of competition. DeMarvin Leal gets the axe after a disappointing 2023 season. Quiet bust overshadowed because of the miss on Kenny Pickett but Leal has been a letdown. The veteran Lowry beats him out. Sixth-round rookie Logan Lee also fails to make the 53.

Nose Tackles (2) – Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams

Analysis: Seems pretty set in stone since Adams was brought back on a two-year deal above the minimum. But he’ll enter as the backup behind Benton instead of the other way around this time one year ago.

EDGE Rushers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nate Herbig, Jeremiah Moon

Analysis: Herbig should get a bump in playing time as the new No. 3 without the timeshare he held with Markus Golden as a rookie. Moon is very developmental but has good special teams value and is a fine No. 4. They’ve had far worse.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb, Mark Robinson

Analysis: This one gets a little tricky due to Holcomb’s severe knee injury. Will he be healthy Week 1. If not, will he simply be inactive to begin the year? Or could he be placed on Reserve/PUP and miss the first several weeks? That will have an impact on Robinson’s standing. Still, Robinson can play on special teams and that brings value.

Cornerbacks (6) – Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Darius Rush, Cory Trice Jr., Ryan Watts, Beanie Bishop

Analysis: Not an elite group of names here overall, sans the promising Porter. Jackson should be starter opposite him. Slot is weak with no clear-cut option. This team will add. There may be only one spot for Rush or Trice but right now, there’s room for both. Someone here will have to step up. Bishop makes it as a slot option and rare attractive UDFA add.

Safeties (5) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Trenton Thompson

Analysis: Group that looks similar to last year besides Elliott, signed to be the Steelers’ starting strong safety. Killebrew is back on special teams, Kazee for dime packages, while Thompson impressed after being signed mid-camp last year.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Boswell’s job is safe, even with the addition of veteran Matthew Wright, who has had some success.

Punter (1) – Cameron Johnston

Analysis: Veteran signed in the offseason, the Steelers don’t have another punter on the roster right now. They’ll probably add someone before camp, but he won’t be a threat.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Kuntz’s job is safe after a solid 2023 season. No other snapper on the 90-man. Holcomb repped as the backup in camp last season.

Gameday Inactives: Allen (Emergency Third QB), Jefferson, McCormick, Holcomb, Watts

PRACTICE SQUAD (16)

RB: Daijun Edwards

FB: Jack Colletto

WR: Dez Fitzpatrick, John Rhys Plumlee (conversion from QB to WR)

TE: Rodney Williams

OT: Devery Hamilton

OG: Tyler Beach

OC: Spencer Anderson

DL: Logan Lee, Breiden Fehoko

EDGE: Julius Welschof*, Kyron Johnson

ILB: Tyler Murray

CB: Thomas Graham, Josiah Scott, Luq Barcoo

S: Jalen Elliott

*Doesn’t count against practice squad total