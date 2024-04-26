First-Round Board Breaks Perfectly For Pittsburgh

Though the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft was offense-heavy as predicted, the Pittsburgh Steelers had plenty of options by the time they were on the clock. As it did throughout Omar Khan’s first year, the board had broken well by the time the Steelers were up at No. 20. And Pittsburgh got one of its top guys in the class, selecting Washington OL Troy Fautanu without having to move up a single spot.

In the end, the extreme offensive line run some thought would occur didn’t happen. Instead, quarterbacks dominated the top half of the draft. A record six quarterbacks were selected in the top 12 picks, the Atlanta Falcons shocking by taking Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 while the Denver Broncos stayed put to grab Bo Nix at No 12. Throw in the four quarterbacks expected (Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and J.J. McCarthy) and it chewed up a good chunk of the class. That pushed down the top talent at marquee positions, like along the offensive line.

Sure, a handful of linemen went off the board. Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, Alabama’s JC Latham, Penn State’s Olu Fashanu, Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga, and Georgia’s Amarius Mims. Only Mims felt like a painful moment, losing out on a top Steelers option and someone who will stay in the AFC North. But odds are even if Mims was on the board, the Steelers still would’ve taken Fautanu at No. 20.

Pittsburgh wasn’t put into a corner. They didn’t have to trade up for the last great tackle like last year, a smart move by Omar Khan, but a scenario that didn’t have to repeat itself. Especially important knowing the Steelers have needs at several positions and giving up more capital would make addressing those areas even more difficult.

Even if Fautanu had come off the board one pick before, Pittsburgh had options. Duke center Graham Barton would’ve made a lot of sense. Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton could’ve been a sleeper first-round option. And elsewhere, the top corners were on the board – Alabama’s Terrion Arnold and Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell – while LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was also available, a fourth receiver not yet taken.

I don’t know what kind of magic Khan has conjured up in his two years at the helm, but things have just gone Pittsburgh’s way. To get CB Joey Porter Jr. at No. 32 a year ago, to grab DL Keeanu Benton at No. 49, to trade down and still come away with TE Darnell Washington in the third round. And then to get Fautanu Thursday night. It’s a good start to the draft. Hopefully their good fortune continues.