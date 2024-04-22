‘Extremely Valuable’: Omar Khan Pleased With Pre-Draft Feedback Provided By Assistant OL Coach Isaac Williams

Over the last two seasons, Isaac Williams has held down a key role for the Pittsburgh Steelers as the assistant offensive line coach to Pat Meyer. He’s helped provide key coaching and feedback to players on the roster while becoming a valuable member of the coaching staff overall.

In recent months, Williams has taken on a larger role for the Steelers. Williams served as an offensive line coach at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and hit the road hard in the scouting process, getting a good look in person at some key offensive line prospects.

On Monday during the pre-draft press conference, GM Omar Khan stated that Williams and his feedback have been “extremely valuable” and really appreciates the work he’s done throughout the process while head coach Mike Tomlin added that Williams “does a great job.”

“It’s extremely valuable. We put him in those positions to gather information for a reason,” Khan said to reporters, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “We utilize it. The Senior Bowl, he would tell you the same thing. The Senior Bowl was probably a great experience for him. But the knowledge he gets from getting to know those guys over a seven- or eight-day period is extremely important. We got great feedback from him and I’m glad we did.”

Williams joined the Steelers in 2022, coming from the collegiate ranks with no NFL coaching experience. Prior joining the Steelers, Williams coached at North Carolina Central (2021), Morgan State (2018-20) and Northern Colorado (2016-17) as an OL coach. Prior to getting into coaching, he was a four-year starter and three-time captain at Alcorn State from 2008-11, where he earned all-conference honors in 2010 and 2011.

Since joining the Steelers, Williams has worked under Meyer and provided valuable feedback on those on the roster and has taken on a greater role in the pre-draft process.

This pre-draft cycle, Williams was once again at the NFL Scouting Combine, getting work in with the offensive line prospects in position drills. He went viral for being tossed aside in a drill by Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson, much like he did the year before by Broderick Jones, who ended up becoming the Steelers’ first-round draft pick.

Outside of the Combine, Williams attended the Georgia State Pro Day, where he got a good look at pre-draft visitor Travis Glover, a massive offensive tackle. He also attended the Big 12 Pro Day to get a good look at West Virginia center Zach Frazier.

He was likely tasked with providing feedback to the front office on the two players and cross-referencing work done by scouts, so it will be interesting to see if Williams’ feedback influences a decision on one of those players.