Depot After Dark: Fautanu In Black And Gold, Vince Williams On Team’s Picks, Holmes Draft Anniversary

Fautanu Repping Black And Gold

Our first look at new Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Troy Fautanu wearing the black and gold. The Steelers’ Twitter account shared these photos of Fautanu sporting the gear of his new team. And you gotta admit, that just looks right.

tfw you finally get to rep the Black & Gold pic.twitter.com/D4PpWMOVNr — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 28, 2024

Fautanu will put on his first jersey when he reports to rookie minicamp May 10-12. He’ll wear No. 76 for the team.

Vince Williams On Team’s Picks

Consider former Steelers linebacker Vince Williams as thrilled about Omar Khan’s draft class. Reacting to the Mason McCormick pick in the fourth round, Williams called it an “amazing pick” and believes the selections embody what Pittsburgh is all about.

Amazing pick, this draft class is full of Steelers. — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) April 27, 2024

The Steelers went o-line heavy in this draft, using three of their first five selections on their front five. Their first two picks, Fautanu and center Zach Frazier are likely to start, while McCormick will serve as quality depth. All three are big and physical run blockers, the type of team Pittsburgh aspires to be.

Santonio Holmes Draft Anniversary

Sticking with the draft but going a little old-school, our friend Steel City Star shared this clip of Ohio State WR Santonio Holmes being drafted by the Steelers on this date in 2006. Pittsburgh traded up from No. 32 to No. 25 to land Holmes, who would go on to make a literal Super Bowl-winning catch.

The NFL Network panel debated who the team would take once the Steelers traded up. Memphis’ DeAngelo Williams, Florida’s Chad Jackson, or Holmes? In the end, it was Holmes (though Williams would eventually play for the Steelers). And though Holmes didn’t play for a long time, it was still the right pick.

The clip also splices in Holmes’ first career catch, a nice snag against the Miami Dolphins.