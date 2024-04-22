Can Steelers Grab C Jackson Powers-Johnson In Round 2?

Can the Steelers grab C Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round?

Draft week is upon us, and pretty soon we’re going to find out what was legitimate and what was bull. One of the most interesting narrative this draft season for the Steelers has been the center class. To hear many tell it, there’s no chance at this point that the Steelers can land a top center in the second round.

Graham Barton may arguably be the top center at this point, and he’s certainly going in the first round. We’ve heard talk about Zach Frazier possibly going in the first as well. On the other hand, talk has cooled on Jackson Powers-Johnson, and early favorite to wind up in Pittsburgh.

Maybe he doesn’t fall all the way to 51 for the Steelers, but does he come within striking distance? What kind of trade would the Steelers execute in order to bring him in? Because if they want a center bad enough but don’t take one in the first round, they’re not going to sit on their hands in the second round hoping that one of the top three names fall.

At this point, I’m sensing that Jackson Powers-Johnson has the most realistic chances of falling outside of the top 40. I’m not gauging how likely he actually falls that far, but I think it’s within the ralm of possibility. That’s especially so if two other teams already claim their centers before anybody drafts him.

The Steelers decided not to wait for an alternative when they released Mason Cole. They decided that he isn’t worth what they were paying him, but seemed surprised by the center market. They only kicked the tires on one or two options before going cold on the trail. Yet they brought in Jackson Powers-Johnson and every other center in the draft for pre-draft visits.

Given the history of the position, one of the top three centers lasting outside of the top 50 picks wouldn’t exactly set new precedents. This is also a draft that is deep in multiple premium positions, and those tend to elicit runs. Of course, the Steelers want to take advantage of the depth at receiver and cornerback, too. But the centers drop off sharply, in the estimation of many, after the top three candidates.

