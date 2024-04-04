Buy Or Sell: Steelers Have One More ‘Splash’ Move In Them Before Draft

Buy Or Sell: The Steelers have one more “splash” move in them before the draft.

Explanation: A splash doesn’t have to be a tidal wave, so let’s define terms here. By a “splash” move here, I mean something that alters their draft priorities in some meaningful way. Trading for a starting wide receiver is obviously a big splash, but so is signing a bridge-type center. Adding a veteran inside linebacker could take that position off their draft board as well.

Buy:

Exactly one year ago today, the Steelers re-signed S Damontae Kazee on a two-year contract. They also signed S Keanu Neal and NT Breiden Fehoko on April 4. A week later, they added another defensive lineman, Armon Watts, and a week after that, another inside linebacker. The Steelers even claimed a punter off waivers in Braden Mann, who frankly deserved the job. And the week before the draft, they traded for WR Allen Robinson II.

You get the idea by now, don’t you? The Steelers’ front office under general manager Omar Khan keeps itself busy. Adding Robinson last year definitely changed their draft priorities, for example. Their defensive line depth focused the plan of attack there, as well. They filled out their safety unit, taking that off the board.

Odds are that at least one more move worth noting is coming within the next couple weeks. Maybe they’re not going to trade for WR Brandon Aiyuk, but they could sign a center-capable lineman. Or they could trade for said lineman, which even beat writers leave open as a possibility.

Sell:

The Steelers were extra active last year because they had a new front office. Change always begets immediate change, but they’ve already turned over the roster a fair bit from 2022. And let’s be honest, the Steelers have already done quite a bit this offseason, including completing turning over the quarterbacks.

Center is a glaring hole with no true starter, but the Steelers have also shown more patience. They found Markus Golden and Kwon Alexander after the draft last year, for example. If they don’t find a starting center, they can continue searching afterward. But they’ll let these decisions come to them, with the draft now the priority.

