Bucky Brooks: Troy Fautanu Fits As An ‘Imposing Blocker’ To Pave Way For Najee Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a game plan in motion for a while now, dating back to 2021 when they selected RB Najee Harris in the first round. They want to play physical football on offense and be able to run against any defense in the league. They furthered that mission on the first night of the 2024 NFL Draft with the selection of Washington OT Troy Fautanu.

That makes back-to-back drafts with an offensive tackle in the first round, and the first time in team history that they selected offensive linemen in the first round in back-to-back years. Fautanu is athletic and has the demeanor and experience to be an impact blocker for the Steelers right from the jump. Bucky Brooks of NFL.com offered his instant analysis of the pick.

“Fautanu is an ultra-versatile, plug-and-play option at multiple spots along the Steelers front,” Brooks wrote. “With new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith committed to running the ball, Fautanu fits right in as an imposing blocker who can help pave the way for Najee Harris.”

While Fautanu may be versatile and capable of kicking inside, Mike Tomlin already shut down the notion that he is anything other than a tackle in a press conference following the pick.

Here is a clip I pulled from the scouting report I wrote on Fautanu back in January. He can move well in space and has the demeanor of a bully who finishes his blocks.

If you reflect back to Art Rooney II’s comments following the season, and how excited he was about the “two-headed monster” at running back in Harris and Jaylen Warren, then everything makes sense. Especially when paired with the scheme and concepts that Smith will be implementing in Pittsburgh. The Steelers want to be a run-first offense.

They also brought in two highly athletic quarterbacks during free agency in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the latter acquired in a trade. They will only further the cause of a great run game with their ability to make plays with their legs. And all of that will set up play-action passing and the deep ball that Wilson is so good at. The Steelers offense is going to be exciting in 2024, a far cry from the product they put on the field in 2023.