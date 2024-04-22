Bleacher Report: Xavier Worthy One Of ‘Most Polarizing Top Prospects,’ Ceiling Of Steelers At 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going into the 2024 NFL Draft with some very obvious needs. One of those big needs is a starting wide receiver opposite George Pickens. Dane Brugler says that the Steelers love LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. But what if the team wants to add the receiver with the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Scouting Combine history, Texas WR Xavier Worthy?

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton wrote a piece on the draft’s most polarizing players and where they could end up. Moton highlighted Worthy’s size and drops as reasons for concern before naming the Steelers at 20 as the highest spot Worthy could go.

“In March, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, which opened up a starting spot within the wide receiver group,” Moton wrote. “Nearly a week later, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. linked LSU product Brian Thomas Jr. to the Steelers at 20 in his mock draft, but in an episode of the First Draft Podcast with Field Yates, he mentioned a strong consideration for Worthy in that spot. If Pittsburgh wants pure speed to complement George Pickens, Worthy obviously has it.”

There isn’t any doubt the Steelers are in the market for another wide receiver. Whether that’s being linked to trade discussions for San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk or just the number of wide receivers they’ve met with during the pre-draft process, it’s a priority.

There are two questions here, though. Are the Steelers so desperate for a starting wide receiver that they want to spend the 20th overall pick on a rookie rather than another area of need? They must address issues on the offensive line at center and offensive tackle.

And if they are, do the Steelers want to draft a wide receiver who weighs less than Calvin Austin III? Head coach Mike Tomlin has said that playmakers can come in all shapes and sizes, but a 165-pound wide receiver could certainly have durability issues in the NFL.

Despite Worthy’s size, he produced at a high level at Texas. He had 75 catches for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns in 2023 alone. He did play on the outside more than the slot with the Longhorns so he showed he can do it at the college level. If he can hold up in the NFL, he does bring an incredible amount of dynamic ability to a team.