Bleacher Report Breaks Down Potential Steelers’ Draft Targets Falling

Much of the NFL offseason is dominated by mock drafts, with everyone seemingly trying to predict the unpredictable. It would be easier to count the number of stars in the sky than to predict what’s going to happen in the NFL draft. This year, it seems like that’s more true than ever, with every pick beyond number one shrouded in misinformation and speculation. While plenty of great players are available, no prospect is perfect. The Steelers know this all too well.

Luckily for the Steelers, this uncertainty may work in their favor, as they pick near the end of the draft and would be the beneficiaries of any of the top talent slipping. Considering the team’s recent lack of success in the playoffs, there is slight added pressure to find players who can contribute now. Whether it’s a piece to help bolster the offense or solidify the defense, the Steelers need to nail this draft pick, and if a player with some question marks falls, it may put them back in business.

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report recently put out an article detailing five players who have been slotted highly in multiple mock drafts but may fall more into Pittsburgh’s range due to varying concerns. Three of these five players would both help at positions of need and give the team one of the best players available, although those question marks should not be forgotten.

Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean is the lone defensive player on the list. The article states that his draft range is uncertain due to questions about what position he’ll play in the NFL. DeJean was a great corner at Iowa, but there has been much speculation about teams viewing him more as a safety. While this doesn’t change the fact that he’s a great player, there is a notable drop-off in terms of positional value in the draft between corner and safety.

However, Pittsburgh has seen how much impact a great safety can make on a defense. Their trade for Minkah Fitzpatrick lit the fire for their defense to become what it is now. Adding a versatile chess piece in DeJean could create a similar effect as when Fitzpatrick was added.

The next player Moton states could fall is Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham due to a couple of potential issues stated to be present. The first is that Latham could just be another in a long line of underwhelming Alabama tackles, with Evan Neal of the New York Giants being the latest example. It isn’t fair to scout a player based on what uniform they wear, but it’s still something that has to be mentioned.

The second concern better explains why Latham, who isn’t often seen in mock drafts making it out of the top 15, could be there for the Steelers to take at 20. Moton cites ESPN’s Matt Miller when talking about how Latham’s style may not fit every team, as he doesn’t get to the second level of the defense as often as many teams will need him to. If Latham doesn’t fit the Steelers’ scheme, then they might be low enough on him to pass if he is available at 20.

The final player mentioned is the one that has been connected to the Steelers the most. Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims has unbelievable size, but extremely limited experience. With the Steelers taking fellow Georgia Bulldog offensive tackle Broderick Jones in the first round last year and with how many other former Georgia players are on the team, it’s easy to connect the dots here.

However, Mims’ lack of starting experience and injury history could push him down the board for many teams. This year, multiple offensive tackles could be drafted in the first round, meaning the Steelers could have Mims and another available player at his position graded very similarly. Due to the concerns with Mims, the team could pass on him in favor of a different tackle.

There really is no predicting the NFL draft, no matter how many mock drafts you create. The possibilities are endless, and until the day comes, new information will continue to be revealed that affects these player’s draft stock. At the moment, they have question marks around them. However, a report could come out any day saying that teams are dismissing these concerns, shifting the landscape once again. All fans can do is trust the team’s process and hope they make the best decision come draft day.