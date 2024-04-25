‘Best Football Player I’ve Seen In The Draft:’ Merril Hoge Compares Graham Barton To Dermontti Dawson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a hole at center as they head into the 2024 NFL Draft, and one name that’s been frequently linked to the team is Duke OL Graham Barton. While Barton primarily played tackle at Duke, he spent time at center as a freshman and is considered one of the best centers in the draft. Appearing on the DVE Morning Show today, Merril Hoge praised Barton and said he’s the best player he’s watched ahead of the draft.

“No. 62 Duke,” Hoge said when asked what direction the Steelers should go in the first round. “That guy is the best football player I’ve seen in the draft. I haven’t seen them all, so I’m comparing him to 100 players I’ve seen. His fundamentals on football are incredible. His ability to play center, guard and tackle are impeccable. He can take your center position like a Dermontti Dawson did. That ability to move, snap the ball and pull, he brings that. This kid will help you win a championship.”

Hoge has previously said that Barton is the type of player that can help a team win a championship, and clearly he’s of the mind that Barton should be Pittsburgh’s pick at No. 20 overall. If he’s on the board at No. 20, it wouldn’t be a surprise if that’s the direction the Steelers go, and ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. even said that the team might trade up for him.

Barton is incredibly athletic for his size, and while some have concerns about him being a center at 6053, he’s basically the same size as the Kansas City Chiefs’ Creed Humphrey, one of the best centers in football. The Steelers hosted Barton for a pre-draft visit and held a formal meeting with him at the NFL Scouting Combine, so the team has done its homework on both the player and the person. That makes it more likely that Barton could be Pittsburgh’s first-round pick, especially when considering offensive coordinator Arthur Smith attended his Pro Day at Duke as well.

There are a number of different routes the Steelers can go in this draft and even in the first round, but in recent days and weeks it feels more likely that Barton may be the pick. It’s certainly one that would make Hoge excited, and the Steelers want to find their next great center. Someone who can do similar things on the field as Dawson would certainly fit the bill.