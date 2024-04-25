Kiper: Steelers Will Pick Graham Barton, Could ‘Trade Up A Few Spots’ To Do So

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the 2024 NFL Draft — the first round takes place later tonight — with a few positions of need to address early in the draft. The most pressing of them all is at center where the team has no obvious internal option to start the season following the release of Mason Cole in late February. Mel Kiper Jr. predicted this morning via ESPN that the Steelers will fill that need in Round 1 with Duke OL Graham Barton.

“Barton, my top-ranked center, has been a hot name in my calls with execs and coaches over the past week,” Kiper wrote. “People in the league think he’ll be really good immediately at the next level. Pittsburgh, which picks at No. 20 and has had big-time centers throughout its history, is the team most linked with Barton (Duke). I don’t think it’s out of the question Mike Tomlin & Co. trade up a few spots to make sure they get him.”

Many people, including myself, have speculated that the Steelers could be looking to trade up in the second round to grab a center if they don’t address the position in the first round. Not many have had them trading up in the first round to do so. If they like Barton that much, and truly believe that he can be the next great Steelers center, then trading up could be necessary.

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to him throughout the process as they need both a center and a guard, both positions that Barton could play. What would it take to jump ahead of the Seahawks? Assuming the Indianapolis Colts are a willing trade partner at No. 15, the difference in trade value based on draft value charts would be 200 . That works out to a third-round pick, but could be more if additional teams are working the phones.

For comparison, the Steelers moved up three spots from 17 to 14 last year to select Broderick Jones and gave up their fourth-round pick to the New England Patriots to do so.

The interest in Barton has been very clear with a pre-draft visit in Pittsburgh, a formal meeting at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, and OC Arthur Smith attending Duke Pro Day along with VP of Player Personnel Dan Rooney Jr.

He tested well at his pro day after missing much of the pre-draft process with a shoulder injury. He ran an impressive 4.97-second 40-yard dash and had great times in his agility drills. At 6053, 313 pounds, with 32 7/8-inch arms, he has ideal size and athleticism for the interior of an offensive line. He is also an ideal fit for Smith’s run-schemes that include wide zone concepts and require linemen who are able to move in space.

Not many centers have been drafted in the first round with just seven over the last 10 years, but with just three prospects that analysts view at Day-1 starters, it might be worth addressing the need early to avoid missing out altogether.

Parting ways with one of their third-round picks would hurt the Steelers’ cause of filling some of their other needs over the first two days of the draft. They would be left with just two more picks, and at least three more pressing needs to fill in wide receiver, offensive tackle, and cornerback.