‘He Can Do It All:’ Merril Hoge Believes Graham Barton Will Help A Team Win A Championship

If the Steelers ultimately select Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton, they will have Merril Hoge’s blessing.

In a recent interview on the The Bill Michaels Show, Hoge sang Barton’s praises calling him a “football guy.”

“When he starts playing left tackle, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Hoge said. “From feet to hips to hands is incredibly fundamental. I mean he’s quick, he’s dynamic, he’s smart… you can tell he can do it all.”

Hoge went even further when talking about Barton, uttering his name in the same breath as Dermontti Dawson and Mike Webster.

“He’s going to help me win a championship a lot quicker,” Hoge said.

It’s no secret that the Steelers are in desperate need to upgrade the center position after cutting last year’s starter Mason Cole. Now, Nate Herbig is all who remains in the center room for Pittsburgh, so Barton’s addition would be a welcome one.

It has been pretty unanimous that Barton is one of the top center prospects in this year’s class, however, his projection is a bit clouded. While he played center in first freshman season at Duke, Barton kicked out to left tackle for the team.

Despite not having prototypical size at the position, Barton was dominant, posting a 75.9 Pro Football Focus grade. He did this while battling injuries throughout the year as well. In a healthy 2022 campaign he posted an elite 88.2.

Lauded for his technically sound form and football IQ, Barton actually projects as a remarkable center prospect from an athletic perspective. According to Kent Lee Platte’s Math Bomb, Barton has a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 10.00 as a center, the highest possible score.

This is what you get when you run the RAS for Graham Barton as a center, a position he played as a freshman. via @MathBomb #Steelers #NFL 👀🤌https://t.co/VnD3SXF8F3 pic.twitter.com/fjL1ndiS1k — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) April 2, 2024

It is important to note that the Steelers hosted Barton for a top-30 visit last week, further indicating their interest in him.

Does that mean he’s a lock to be Pittsburgh’s selection at 20 overall? Certainly not. However, it should not surprise fans if the team shares a similar view to Hoge about Barton.