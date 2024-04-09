Analyst Ross Tucker Perplexed By Steelers’ Low Win Odds

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers play in a rough and tumble AFC North, their 8.5 win line from oddsmakers feels on the light side. At least, it does to CBS Sports analyst and former offensive lineman Ross Tucker, who believes Pittsburgh will clear that bar, considering they have nearly every year for the last decade.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show Monday, Tucker made a quick reference of surprise to the Steelers’ shaky win total despite adding QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

“The Steelers season win total is 8.5 this year,” Tucker told Eisen. “Mike Tomlin’s never had a losing season. And now, they have two bites at the apple at the quarterback position with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Either one of which is an upgrade from Kenny Pickett. So I don’t understand that number for people who are into that.”

Draft Kings has the Steelers sitting at 8.5 wins, a number that’s actually come up over the past two weeks. When initial win projections were announced two weeks ago, Pittsburgh sat at a 7.5 line. Wisely, that number shot up. The Steelers haven’t won less than eight games in a year since 2003, the year before they drafted QB Ben Roethlisberger.

As Tucker pointed out, Tomlin has never been below .500 in his career. Putting ties aside, finishing with eight wins would put the Steelers at 8-9. For a team that found a way to go 10-7 a year ago despite shoddy quarterback play and an overall pitiful offensive performance, it’s hard to see the team regress with Wilson or Fields at the helm.

Still, to entertain the idea, what would have to happen for Pittsburgh to go backward? A less productive rookie class would weigh on the team. The Steelers got major contributions from the core of their 2023 class. OT Broderick Jones, CB Joey Porter Jr., NT Keeanu Benton, TE Darnell Washington, and OLB Nick Herbig all had valuable roles to play. With so many holes on the roster, the Steelers will again count on their rookies to step in and step up. There’s no guarantee they have the same success. A competitive AFC North also makes for a tough schedule, as Ross McCorkle pointed out.

Wilson and Fields bring more positive plays but also more negative ones. Turnovers, sacks, and mistakes have doomed the Steelers over the last two seasons. They win when they play a clean, fundamental game. Of course, injuries can also impact the team, though the Steelers are equipped to sustain and persevere.

But given Pittsburgh’s history, odds feel high they’ll clear that 8.5-win mark. Maybe not by a lot, but nine wins is a reasonable floor to offer. After all, they were given the same line a year ago and finished above the mark.