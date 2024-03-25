Steelers’ Over/Under For 2024 Wins Set At 7.5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not projected to finish above .500 per the latest lines released by DraftKings SportsBook, which set the Steelers over/under at just 7.5 wins for the 2024 season.

The Steelers added quarterback Russell Wilson to be their likely starter this season, but they also have Justin Fields, whom they acquired from the Chicago Bears via trade. They also added an All-Pro linebacker in Patrick Queen, but enough holes remain where there are still questions about the Steelers for next season.

After trading wide receiver Diontae Johnson, there’s a major hole next to George Pickens at receiver, and the team doesn’t have a good option at center yet. The Steelers also have holes at cornerback, without a slot corner and lacking depth behind Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson. Obviously, the NFL draft hasn’t happened yet, which makes the roster incomplete and is a reason for the low over/under total.

But given that the Steelers got better at quarterback and should be better overall when it’s all said and done in the offseason, which makes the over/win total a little bit surprising. It’s understandable given where they are right now in terms of building out the roster, but it’s hard to fathom thinking that the Steelers will be worse than they were last season when they went 10-7 with subpar quarterback play for most of the season.

If you have some confidence in the Steelers this season, it would make sense to place the bet on their over now. Of course, the line will move as the season gets closer and I would think it gets a little higher, maybe up to 8.5 or 9.5 by the time we hit OTAs this summer. But for now, it certainly seems as if there’s good value in betting on the Steelers to surpass seven wins this season.