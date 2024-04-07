A Tongan OT The Steelers Scouted (And Two Other International Draft Prospects Worth Knowing)

Nearly every player in the NFL, and definitely with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has at least a somewhat familiar background and framework. High school football to college to becoming a professional. They might take long and windy paths to get there, bouncing from school to school, or play at a low-level where rarely anyone makes it to Sundays, but it’s all the same idea. College football in the United States as the springboard to the league. That’s true for almost everyone.

Except these three guys. In recent years, it’s become a bit more common to see international or otherwise unusual paths to the league. Philadelphia Eagles LT Jordan Mailata went from playing rugby in Australia to an NFL franchise’s top blindside protector. Though less successful, RB Jarryd Hayne followed a similar path while the Kansas City Chiefs just signed Louis Rees-Zammit to attempt the same. The Chiefs also hit on McGill OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif in the 2014 NFL Draft. Examples can be found throughout post-merger history, too, like the Arizona Cardinals drafting DT Eric Swann sixth overall in the 1991 NFL Draft, coming from the semi-pros. He went on to start 126 career NFL games.

Even the Steelers have offerings. One of my favorite all-time players, DT Gene “Big Daddy” Lipscomb never played college football, found by scouts in the Marines at Camp Pendleton before becoming one of football’s most dominant athletes and truly one of the game’s first dynamic big men. In the team’s 2023 rookie minicamp, they invited Texas Tech track and field star Gabe Oladipo on a tryout basis. He had joined the Red Raiders’ football team for his final season but never appeared in a game. The Steelers didn’t sign him but still offered the opportunity.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, there’s at least three names worth watching. Maybe they won’t all be drafted but they could end up in a camp. Maybe it’ll be Pittsburgh’s.

Roje Stona/TE-DE Arkansas

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein threw out Stona’s name on Twitter Saturday. Born in Jamica, Stona competed in shot put and discus for the Razorbacks, never playing a down of college football. In his sports, he was highly accomplished, an NCAA silver medalist and SEC record-holder who earned silver medals in the Jamaican Championships held in Hungary. Want to see what (part of) the event looks like? Of course you do.

Stona’s giving the NFL a shot and has the measurables worth exploring. Nearly 6-6, 263 pounds, a rub 4-8 40 with good jumps and bench.

According to the Arkansas Democrat, Stona worked out as a defensive end and tight end during the Razorbacks’ Pro Day, a workout the Steelers attended although we’re unsure which personnel member was there. He’s 25 and has never played football, making a draft pick a non-starter, but he’s probably given at least a camp tryout to see how he looks.

Giovanni Manu/OT British Columbia

If you want someone with more polish, there’s Tongan OT Giovanni Manu. Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz gave him a shoutout last week and he’s well worth the mention. At 6-7, 352 pounds, he ran a 4.96 40-yard dash. While he didn’t play college football, he has experience on the gridiron. Manu played north of the border for British Columbia as a starting tackle.

Here’s a fun one: The best kept secret in the NFL Draft is Tongan OT Giovanni Manu, who checks in at a freakish 6.073, 352lbs. Manu ran 4.96 at his Pro Day, which featured half the league in attendance. He also verted 33.5 inches. Manu just concluded his first 30 visit, with… pic.twitter.com/cnVzwD35F5 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 5, 2024

Manu previously played for the Pitt Meadows Secondary before joining British Columbia. Born in the Tonga and living there until moving to Canada – away from his parents and family – when he was 11, Manu grew up playing basketball. A high school growth spurt kicked in, sprouting from 6-1, 200 pounds in eighth grade to 6-8, 300 pounds by tenth grade, and he averaged 30 points and 13 rebounds as a senior. Curiously, he didn’t receive a basketball scholarship and made the switch to football.

He could’ve declared for the 2023 CFL Draft, likely a top-two round player, but decided to stick with his BC team. Now, it seems like there’s at least a chance he’ll get drafted late on Day Three or at the least, sign as an undrafted free agent. NFL scouts have been on notice for him and fellow OT Theo Benedet. Including the Steelers. This October article from 3 Down Nation notes a Steelers’ scout had stopped by his school at some point, joining the Philadelphia Eagles, who are trying to find their next Mailata.

Travis Clayton/OL United Kingdom

Finally, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero highlighted UK boxer and rugby player Travis Clayton, one of 18 men part of the NFL’s International Pathway program, the same organization Rees-Zammit just came from. Clayton has four ’30’ visits coming up and his athleticism is impressive, standing in at 6-7, 301 pounds with 35 inch arms and a sub-4.8 40 time. He had been training and part of the well-known American Football Academy overseas.

OL Travis Clayton — an English ex-boxer and rugby player — is a name to watch in the 2024 NFL Draft. The NFL International Player Pathway prospect has had 5 private workouts plus 4 upcoming visits with NFL teams and recently ran a 4.79 40 at 6-7, 301 pounds with 35-inch arms. 👀 pic.twitter.com/CNZYyT5MFk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 29, 2024

The boxing background makes him even more interesting, the parallels between shooting your hands as a boxer and punching as an offensive lineman. Not the exact same, of course, but hand use and technique is central to boxers and linemen. A draft pick could be a tough sell but not out of the question while signing an undrafted free agent contract wouldn’t be surprising.

It’s worth noting I had difficulty verifying anything on Clayton’s boxing background besides Pelissero’s tweet and a reference from this article that provides just two passing mentions). It does seem like Clayton played tennis growing up so add that to the list of sports he’s excelled in. Maybe football will be the next. He’s also apparently 22, making him roughly the same age as a typical draft prospect. And in some cases, due to the COVID exemptions, younger than many of them.