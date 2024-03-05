Watch: The Depot 180 — March 5 — Episode 396

Episode 396 — March 5, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

With the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine now in the books, the Steelers’ interests are a bit clearer following the tracking of their formal meetings with players. That list includes a bunch of the top names at wide receiver including UW WR Rome Odunze. In today’s episode I discuss the idea of drafting a wide receiver and link it to the recent report that Diontae Johnson is a candidate to be traded away from Pittsburgh. I also talk about the quarterback carousel with less than a week to go until free agency.

