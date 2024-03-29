Watch: The Depot 180 — March 29 — Episode 403

Episode 403 — March 29, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

With the pro day circuit winding down, the list is starting to narrow on who the Steelers might be interested in the upcoming NFL Draft. In today’s episode, I discuss OL coach Pat Meyer making his way to Washington’s pro day to scout OTs Roger Rosengarten and Troy Fautanu, the latter of which had a private meeting with the team prior to the event. I also discuss some pre-draft visits and discuss who seems to be the most likely selection at pick 20 in the first round.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.