Watch: The Depot 180 — March 15 — Episode 399

Episode 399 — March 15, 2024

With the breaking news of Kenny Pickett being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers have a lot of work to do to figure out their QB depth chart for 2024 and beyond. In today’s episode, I discuss the trade, some recent signings in free agency, and what could be next for the Steelers this offseason.

