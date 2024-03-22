The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Pre-Draft Process Updates, Cap Update, Brandon Aiyuk Tin Foil Hat Discussion & More

Season 14, Episode 105 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and their pre-draft process. This includes us discussing the growing list of pre-draft visitors, pro day sightings and much more.

As expected, the Steelers have a large contingent at Michigan Pro Day on Friday, and that includes GM Omar Khan and HC Mike Tomlin. We discuss if the Steelers will indeed wind up drafting a Michigan player this year and if so which player or players that might ultimately be. We also go over where some recent position coaches have been spotted on the pro day circuit.

Former Steelers CB Cameron Sutton is unfortunately in the news this week due to him being wanted by Florida police. We update what has happened with him and how the Detroit Lions have now parted ways with him as of Thursday evening.

We go over what the Steelers have done so far since the 2024 NFL year got underway last Wednesday and how we thought the team might have made another addition or two this week. We review the cash spent so far in the new league year.

I pass along a new 2024 salary cap update for the Steelers during this Friday show, and that leads to us having a long tin foil hat conversation about Pittsburgh potentially trading for San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk.

While we addressed the Aiyuk plausibility in our last show, we go much deeper with some theories related to that topic in this show and especially when it comes to current salary cap space and cash spent. We make sure to discuss trade compensation possibilities when it comes to Aiyuk as well.

The Steelers still have a few holes that it feels like they should fill before the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around, so Alex and I make sure to hit on that topic in this show.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 87-minute episode and we end things by answering several emails that we received from listeners.

