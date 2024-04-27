‘I Just Feel Like I’m Doubted On:’ Roman Wilson Believes He Was Top 10 Receiver In Class

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected wide receiver Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and Wilson was the 14th receiver taken in the draft and the sixth taken on Day 2. Wilson thinks he’s better than that, saying on a conference call with reporters via 93.7 The Fan that he believed he was a top-ten receiver in the draft class.

“I feel like in every way, just watching this draft, I just feel like I’m doubted on. I felt like I was a top ten receiver, just watching a lot of receivers go in front of me, I just feel like a lot of people doubted me.”

Wilson was a top receiver for Michigan last season as they went undefeated and won a National Championship in 2023. He caught 48 balls for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns, and was one of J.J. McCarthy’s top weapons. He excels in the slot and can also play outside, something that Arthur Smith praised. Wilson is going to play a big role for the Steelers, as they don’t have a legitimate No. 2 option outside George Pickens, and he should get some work in the slot for the Steelers.

It’s good that he has a chip on his shoulder, and Mike Tomlin said he likes a player who has some fire and gets upset when he falls when talking about Troy Fautanu. Surely it’s something that Tomlin will like out of Wilson. He’s already a fan of Wilson, having talked to him at the Senior Bowl, and Wilson said in his conference call that Tomlin wanted to set him up with one of the top corners in the draft in Quinyon Mitchell.

“Me and Quinyon were right there, and he just kind of pulled us both to the side, like every rep needs to be you two, all eyes on you.”

Clearly, Tomlin liked what he saw with Wilson matched up against Mitchell, and now Wilson is a Steeler. He fills a key need at wide receiver, one the Steelers have had ever since they traded away Diontae Johnson earlier this offseason and didn’t really fill in free agency despite adding depth in Quez Watkins and Van Jefferson.

With a chip on his shoulder, Wilson will go out during his rookie season and try to make teams regret passing on him. One of those teams he’ll face twice a year, as the Cincinnati Bengals took WR Jermaine Burton just four picks ahead of Wilson. We’ll see if Wilson can make the Bengals and the rest of the NFL pay for passing on him.