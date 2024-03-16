Steelers QB Russell Wilson Believes He Has ‘5 To 7 Years Of Ball’ Left In Him

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially signed QB Russell Wilson on Friday on a one-year contract with a minimum salary. Despite the budget price and abbreviated timeline, however, he’s still thinking long-term. Whether that is in Pittsburgh or elsewhere, he has no intentions of slowing down in 2025.

“I’ve got five to seven years of ball [left] that I really want to be the best I can possibly be”, he told reporters during his introductory press conference, via the team’s website. He talked about the fit with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and his system in that context as well.

“Who you marry up with matters, and I’m excited to work with Coach Arthur Smith”, he said. The Steelers hired Smith this offseason to replace Matt Canada as offensive coordinator. He spent two seasons as the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator before becoming the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach. After three years there, however, they fired him, making him available for Pittsburgh.

And also for Wilson, whom he has appreciated for some time going back to his time in Tennessee. While his offenses there are most associated with 2,000-yard RB Derrick Henry, he also had success elsewhere. QB Ryan Tannehill resurrected his career under Smith, putting up his best statistics. Wilson hopes to resurrect his career as well in Pittsburgh.

He can currently stand to benefit from more options, however. While the Steelers added Van Jefferson, George Pickens is their only really notable wide receiver. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren both offer something in the passing game. TE Pat Freiermuth can still play an even bigger role than he has, and Connor Heyward has solid hands, too.

Even in terms of longevity, that conversation matters. He’s only here on a cheap one-year contract under special, one-time circumstances due to offset language in his previous contract. If he doesn’t perform well in Pittsburgh in 2024, he won’t be back in 2025.

And frankly, if he doesn’t perform well, I’m not sure where his market is at that point. He said several teams contacted him after the Broncos granted him permission to talk, but will they call next year? Wilson has a losing record in each of the past three seasons. The Steelers are a winning team.

A losing record in Pittsburgh might possibly finish him. Nevermind five to seven years, his career, at least as a starter, could quite possibly be over. Head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this offseason 2024 was a “huge” year for Kenny Pickett. That’s no longer their problem after they traded him. But Wilson has a huge year in front of him as well, with nearly as much to prove.

He already has more money than he and his family needs. He has a Super Bowl ring, and possibly a Hall of Fame career. But if he really wants to play into his 40s, as he suggests, then he’d better start rolling back the clock now at age 35.