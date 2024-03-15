Russell Wilson Says He’s ‘Admired’ Arthur Smith Since His Days As Tennessee’s OC

While they may not have spoken much, Russell Wilson is excited to play in Arthur Smith’s offense.

“I’ve admired him from a distance in terms of what he did in Tennessee in particular,” Wilson said Friday via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “One of the things he’s always known how to do is score points and get guys open.”

As has been well-documented, Smith prioritizes the run game, something Wilson knows and believes the team will be well-equipped to do.

“The run game is a really, really good thing here,” Wilson said. “I think we got two star running backs in the backfield that can really do some special stuff.”

In his best NFL seasons, Wilson was supported by a high-level running game, primarily led by Marshawn Lynch. Pittsburgh, and namely Smith, have made a conscious effort to lean into the run in the same way, opening up the play-action game and leading to points.

“The best part about it is he has a passion for the game,” Wilson said of Smith. “You know, I got five to seven more years of ball that I really want to be the best that I can possibly be and you know who you marry up with matters.”

It may not have shown in Atlanta, but with the Titans, Smith’s offenses elevated the team’s quarterback play.

Ryan Tannehill enjoyed career-best seasons under the guidance of Smith, even earning a Pro Bowl trip and Comeback Player of the Year honors. Since his departure, the years haven’t been as kind to Tannehill, with the veteran getting benched last season in favor of rookie Will Levis.

Following a rocky stint with Denver that included a messy benching, Wilson looks to return to his form of old under Smith. Indeed, they are banking on it as the Steelers have reportedly traded a disgruntled Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles.

That makes Wilson the unquestioned QB1 in Pittsburgh. Now it’s time for him and Smith to get to work.