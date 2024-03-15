Now Teammates, Patrick Queen Admits He ‘Hated Playing Against’ Jaylen Warren 

When LB Patrick Queen signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it sent some shockwaves through the AFC North. After all, it’s uncommon for a player from the Baltimore Ravens to join the Steelers and vice versa. And it allowed for a rare glimpse in how the rivalry views the other side.

So when Queen was introduced to the media on Friday, he was asked about any Steelers players that he viewed as a major rival. With a laugh, Queen brought up RB Jaylen Warren before launching into an explanation of what made him so tough to deal with.

“He’s a hell of a running back,” Queen said, via the team’s YouTube channel. “Strong, fast, short to the ground, low center of gravity. I definitely hated playing against him. Hated, personally hated him, but at the end of the day, it’s all love. I do respect his game, I do respect him as a person. And honestly, I just can’t wait to play with somebody who plays like that.”

As a linebacker, it’s easy to understand why Queen wouldn’t enjoy playing against Warren. In four career games against the Ravens, Warren has averaged 4.85 yards per carry and 7.2 yards per reception. He’s carried the ball 33 times for 160 yards and caught 13 passes for 94 yards, a thorn in the Ravens’ side for consistently picking up yards every time he touches the ball.

Warren has proven he’s a hard player to bring down, something that Queen confirmed. In 2023, Warren averaged 2.4 yards after contact with a defender. Pro Football Focus even recognized Warren for his ability to force missed tackles when it named him the Steelers’ Secret Superstar after the 2023 season. That’s going to frustrate the heck out of defenders, and it apparently frustrated Queen to the point of hating seeing him on the field.

While teammates now, they’ll match up against each other in practice instead of on Sundays. Their next battle will come in Latrobe during the team’s famous backs-on-backers drill.

“I’m gonna need his head up and not launching into my chest,” Queen joked. “But, nah, it’s gonna be fun. We’re gonna get each other better, and I can’t wait.”