PFF Names Beanie Bishop Jr. UDFA To Watch For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed just five undrafted free agents following the 2024 NFL Draft, which is rather small compared to normal for the Black and Gold. But small doesn’t mean it’s a weak class.
In fact, it appears rather strong on paper, and it is headlined by West Virginia cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr., a player who had a remarkable 2023 season and likely should have been picked in the 2024 NFL Draft if not for his smaller stature.
He profiles as a slot corner in the NFL and could be an answer to that position of question for the Steelers. In fact, Pro Football Focus named Bishop an undrafted free agent to watch for the Steelers.
“Bishop has earned successive 70.0-plus coverage grades in three straight seasons with three separate programs, a real sign of his natural talent,” Thomas Valentine writes, according to PFF.com. “The former Mountaineer lined up as a boundary corner for the majority of his college career and could provide excellent outside cover for the Steelers.”
While Bishop was very good on the outside in 2023, he appears best suited for the slot due to his size. Bishop measured in at 5091 and 182 pounds at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas.
Despite the smaller size, Bishop had a dominant 2023 season. He recorded 20 pass breakups as he was constantly around the football and really emerged as a leader in the Mountaineers’ secondary. He then turned heads at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Later in the draft process, the Steelers hosted him as a pre-draft visitor, getting a good look at the 24-year-old cornerback. Though the Steelers didn’t end up drafting him, they quickly struck a deal with him as an undrafted free agent, securing him on their 90-man offseason roster and giving Bishop a chance to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp.
While his size was the big knock against him, the athleticism isn’t in question. Bishop clocked a 4.39 40-yard dash, had a 10’0″ broad jump and a 33.5-inch vertical jump. Despite the strong testing numbers, he scored a low 6.30 Relative Athletic Score, which dinged him for his overall size and length, which isn’t a surprise.
Size is just a number, though. Bishop is out to prove that with the Steelers.
His profile and the play style fit perfectly into what the Steelers typically like in the slot corner, which is that “angry little people” mentality, something head coach Mike Tomlin has praised Arthur Maulet and Mike Hilton for in the past. Maybe Bishop could be that next one for the Black and Gold.
All eyes will be on him during rookie minicamp this weekend, along with OTAs and mandatory minicamp later this offseason before training camp starts in July.