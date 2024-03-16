‘I See It As A Long-Term Goal’: Russell Wilson Sees Future In Pittsburgh Beyond 2024

Earlier this afternoon, the newest members of the Pittsburgh Steelers spoke to the media in their introductory press conferences. Among those was QB Russell Wilson. During his press conference posted on the Steelers’ YouTube channel, he was asked twice about the starting quarterback position in Pittsburgh. Being the veteran he is, he did not answer those questions directly and just stated he is trying to be the best he can to help the team win.

Just a handful of hours later, it was announced that Kenny Pickett was being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. This left Wilson as the only quarterback on the roster. Keep in mind, he signed just a one-year deal with the team. That leaves a big hole to fill for the Steelers, not only for their 2024 depth, but for the future of the position for the franchise. Well, when it comes to the future of the position, Wilson sounds like he plans to be that option.

“I see it as a long-term goal,” Wilson said in a one-on-one interview with Missi Matthews on the Steelers’ website. “I want to be a part of the Pittsburgh community for a really long time, and I’m really excited about that. And hopefully we can add some more championships here.”

Wilson stated just a month or so ago that he plans on winning two more Lombardi Trophies as a part of his five-year plan for himself. And it appears that part of that plan is now winning them in Pittsburgh.

“The best part, too, was walking down the hallway,” Wilson said. “You walk down this hallway and you see six trophies and you see the all-time greats of this game have played here, and it brings chills to you. I’ve been fortunate to win one and got a few more to get.”

Those are some lofty goals, but it helps to have the evidence that Wilson can both make deep playoff runs and win a Super Bowl. He would have two rings if it wasn’t for the infamous interception at the goal line.

Just earlier today, reacting to the Pickett trade, I was writing an article about quarterback options for the Steelers. I was considering both the short and long term of the team. If Wilson really does want to stay in Pittsburgh long-term, then perhaps the Steelers should only be worried about depth.

Of course, this is all pending him performing well in 2024. Beyond that, the contract negotiations could get interesting. The Steelers have a way of doing things, and Wilson has signed some of the largest contracts to ever be signed in the history of football. But that will be a problem for next year, and a good problem to have.