Steelers 2024 Free Agent Wish List – Offense

Free agency is right around the corner. The NFL’s official tampering period kicks off Monday with the new league year beginning on Wednesday, March 13. The Pittsburgh Steelers figure to be active again as they have been the last two offseasons.

Continuing one of our annual articles, a list of potential and sensible free-agent options for the Steelers. This is partly a wish list and part dot-connecting of what makes sense based on team needs, scheme-fit, and any past links. A good primer to get you ready for what should be an eventful next week.

We’ll post the offensive list today. Tomorrow, we’ll do the same with the defense.

Quarterback

Sam Darnold/San Francisco 49ers

Darnold is a “name” pending free agent, a former first-round pick trying to figure out the second and third acts of his NFL career. But if the Steelers can’t re-sign QB Mason Rudolph and want “strong” competition as Omar Khan framed, Darnold fits.

He won’t turn 27 until June and probably won’t have clear-cut frontrunner starting jobs in 2024, given his resume and the strength of the free agent and draft class. That’ll also keep his price tag down, signing a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers as Brock Purdy insurance last year. He started just one game, the regular season finale, throwing one touchdown and no picks in a narrow loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Darnold has been rumored and specu-ported to Pittsburgh since flaming out with the Jets. But this is the year where it really makes sense.

Drew Lock/Seattle Seahawks

Similar framework to Darnold. Former top pick, didn’t become the Denver Broncos’ franchise guy, got traded, backup in 2023. But Lock played well filling in for Geno Smith, leading a comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Decently athletic, he should fit Arthur Smith’s scheme that emphasizes mobility and moving the launch point. And he shouldn’t cost too much, either.

Jacoby Brissett/Washington Commanders

Brissett’s been on my radar for a while now, someone I floated signing in 2022 and preferring to Mitch Trubisky. Brissett largely sat on the bench this year in Washington as starter Sam Howell got crushed throughout the season. But two years ago, filling in for Deshaun Watson, Brissett was excellent in Cleveland. He was efficient, effective, and generally took care of the ball. He should be cheaper than the one-year, $8 million deal he signed a season ago, and with just Kenny Pickett and his rookie contract on the roster, the Steelers have room to pay the position.

Ryan Tannehill/Tennessee Titans

An obvious name and, seemingly, the team’s backup plan if Rudolph can’t be re-signed. Tannehill enjoyed the best two years of his career under new Steelers OC Arthur Smith in 2019 and 2020, reviving his career after not working out in Miami. In their first year together in Tennessee, Tannehill became the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year and made his first and only Pro Bowl. Tannehill threw 33 touchdowns the following year.

Injuries and age have declined his game, but he would be, at the least, a solid backup option behind Pickett, who has frequently gotten hurt mid-game.

Easton Stick/Los Angeles Chargers

More dot-connecting here. New Quarterbacks Coach Tom Arth came over from the Chargers and Stick could follow with him. This would feel like lighter competition than the others on this list and ideally, Stick is more of a No. 3 if someone like Rudolph is re-signed. But Stick started four games last season and his statistics weren’t terrible, completing nearly 64 percent of his throws, three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for a score.

Running Back

DeeJay Dallas/Seattle Seahawks

Pittsburgh has their top two names settled in with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. But the third-string spot is wide open, and Smith’s teams like to have depth and options. Dallas has the size the Steelers like in the position, averaged more than five yards per carry two years ago, and has 61 career receptions. He also returned kicks and has nearly 1,000 special teams snaps in his four seasons, which’ll be required to be a third-stringer with no path for immediate playing time.

Trayveon Williams/Cincinnati Bengals

Williams is short like Jaylen Warren and not as thickly built. He hasn’t logged many offensive snaps but recorded almost 300 special teams snaps in 2023. Some of that came on kick returns but he has ten tackles the last two years (eight solo). And that’s attractive. His price tag will be light.

Ty Johnson/Buffalo Bills

Out of Maryland, Johnson was on the Steelers’ list of 2019 pre-draft visitors but ended up a sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions. He spent 2023 with Buffalo, recording 30 carries. His overall resume isn’t overly appealing but he can catch and has size (5106, 210 pounds) while contributing on special teams. He should be had for about the minimum.

Fullback

Keith Smith/Atlanta Falcons

More dot-connecting with several Falcons showing up on this list. An old-school lead blocker, he spent all three years of Arthur Smith’s head coaching tenure in Atlanta. Age is a worry, turning 32 in April, but he should be easy to convince and has played at least 200 special teams snaps the last seven consecutive years.

Jakob Johnson/Las Vegas Raiders

If Pittsburgh wants to go younger at fullback for Smith’s offense that usually boasts one, Johnson fits. At 29 years old, he has just 19 touches in five years but helped lead the way for RB Josh Jacobs in his fantastic 2022 campaign. He’s also played a hearty share of special teams snaps. If you want a 16-minute highlight video, here you go. You probably won’t find another one of a modern-day fullback.

Wide Receiver

Mack Hollins/Atlanta Falcons

Hollins was one of the first players I mentioned as a possible free-agent signing. A height/weight/speed and downfield threat who played under Smith last season, he can also provide a boost on special teams. That’ll be important if WR Miles Boykin isn’t retained. Click above to read my full thoughts on Hollins.

Olamide Zaccheaus/Philadelphia Eagles

Another dot connection here. Zaccheaus spent last year with the Eagles but played in Atlanta from 2019 to 2022. Small but tough and versatile, Smith praised him throughout their time together. This June 2022 article on the Falcons’ team website mentions Smith called Zaccheaus his “favorite player” to coach several times. With a direct quote, Smith praised his approach.

“He’s dependable, smart, can play multiple spots.”

Special teams is also on his resume, logging 125 snaps with the Eagles in 2023. He’s a different body type but could be a Boykin replacement with far more pass-catching value.

Laviska Shenault/Carolina Panthers

If Pittsburgh wants a versatile option but a stockier frame, Shenault fits. There were rumors the Steelers liked him coming out of the 2020 draft, a second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s struggled to sustain an NFL impact and was traded to the Panthers ahead of 2022. His role shrunk in 2023, and he had more rushes (12) than receptions (10). Heck, you might think about turning him into a full-time running back. He’s slow but powerful.

Smith isn’t big on the jet sweep game but Shenault might work given all the tight and condensed splits he likes to use. And should be extremely cheap to bring in. Total flier suggestion here that wouldn’t change any draft plans.

Center

Matt Hennessey/Atlanta Falcons

After releasing Mason Cole, I expect some sort of veteran center to be brought in, even if Pittsburgh has eyes on a high draft pick. It’s why I won’t add a “name” center on this list who would cost starter-level money. If they go that route, then shift to either Las Vegas Raiders’ Andre James or the Tennessee Titans’ Aaron Brewer.

Hennessey is as logical as anyone, drafted in 2020, the year before Smith took over as head coach. Still, he started all 17 games in 2021. In 2022, he saw a reserve role but logged time at left guard before missing all of 2023 with a knee injury. That’s concerning but will make him a cheap add in free agency. I was big on Hennessey coming out of Temple, though his NFL career hasn’t panned out the way he hoped.

Pittsburgh reportedly had interest in him ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft but with a lack of draft capital, hardly had the chance to take him.

Danny Pinter/Indianapolis Colts

Getting away from pure dot-connection, Pinter has the frame and athleticism that fits Smith’s wide zone system. With a top-tier RAS, he began his college career as a tight end before transitioning to the offensive line. He’s started only seven games with the Colts and, like Hennessy, missed all of 2023 after breaking his ankle in August. That’ll leave some questions about mobility, but he’s only 27 and doesn’t have much tread on his tires.

Pinter has played guard and center throughout his NFL career.

Lucas Patrick/Chicago Bears

Someone who actually played in 2023, though his performance was mixed, at best. Ideally, Patrick becomes a backup to whoever the team drafts early. But if you’re looking for experience, Patrick played over 950 snaps at the pivot last year and has 54 career starts. He’s also played a ton lf left and right guard, giving him versatility should he settle in as a backup.

Offensive Tackle

Matt Peart/New York Giants

Pittsburgh looks for size and length at tackle under OL Coach Pat Meyer. And it would make sense for the team to find a vet with experience at both tackle spots as a swing option. Peart checks all those boxes. He’s 6065 with 36 5/8-inch arms with 464 snaps at right tackle and 312 on the left side. He’s also seen a bit of time as a sixth offensive lineman. A former third-round pick, he’s still only 26.

Storm Norton/Atlanta Falcons

Norton was signed by Smith’s Falcons in 2023, logging 276 snaps at right tackle. Most of his NFL career has come on the right side, but he has 164 left tackle snaps and played there in college at Toledo. Norton is over 6-7 with 35 1/4-inch arms and shouldn’t be expensive to re-sign, even knowing the “o-line tax” that exists in free agency.

Cornelius Lucas/Washington Commanders

An older vet compared to Peart and Norton, Lucas logged over 200 snaps at left tackle last season for Washington. The previous two years, he played significant time at right tackle. He’s a mountain of a man with 36-plus-inch arms.

Not a ton of great-looking backup tackle options out there. A strong draft class and intrigue in the likes of Dylan Cook make this less of a need to attack in free agency, where teams are often forced to overpay.