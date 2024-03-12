Signing LB Jerome Baker Would Be Logical Steelers Move, Analyst Says

Perhaps the Pittsburgh Steelers were waiting for the first wave to pass by before diving into the free agency pool. While they’ve already made two moves, agreeing to terms with QB Russell Wilson and P Cameron Johnston, it was a relatively quiet first day of the legal tampering period for the team.

As listed out by PFF’s Brad Spielberger, signing LB Jerome Baker would be a logical addition in a white-hot inside linebacker market. Pittsburgh seems certain to bolster their inside linebacker room during the offseason and Baker is a reasonable name to offer.

“Baker will get caught on blocks at times or fail to enthusiastically fill a gap in the run game, but he’s still one of the stronger coverage linebackers in the game with the long speed and effort to chase down ball-carriers. On the play he, unfortunately, injured his wrist, which required surgery and may have spurred his release, he ran across the field to the far pylon and was just a second late to making a potential stop right before the touchdown.”

Baker was released last week by the Miami Dolphins. As Spielberger notes, injuries may have played a factor. Baker was cut with a failed physical designation having suffered knee and wrist injuries late in the season. But there’s no indication they’d prevent him from being available by training camp. After his release, our Josh Carney tabbed Baker as a potential option given the Steelers’ pre-draft interest and need.

Combining youth and experience, Jerome Baker is only 27 but has started 82 career games. In 2023, he started 12 for Miami, finishing with 78 tackles (two for a loss), two interceptions, and 1.5 sacks. He’s flashed pass rushing prowess throughout his career with 22.5 total sacks, including seven in 2020. Pittsburgh still likes to blitz their off-ball linebackers and haven’t had a true pass rushing threat over the middle since Vince Williams retired, though Elandon Roberts did well in that role last season.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Cole Holcomb, coming off a devastating knee injury, GM Omar Khan noted inside linebacker was one area the Steelers had to address. But as Matthew Marczi pointed out this morning, the deep inside linebacker market has proven expensive and active with several names scooped up Monday. Baker remains as one of the top names available joining Bobby Wagner, Zach Cunningham, and William Gay Jr. Of course, there’s still top free agent Patrick Queen, who should easily command $11-plus million from whoever signs him.