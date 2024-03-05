A Surprise Free Agent, LB Jerome Baker Could Provide Answer At One Of Steelers’ Biggest Needs

It’s been a rather busy day in the NFL from a salary cap decision standpoint.

Franchise tags were handed out to a number of players, ensuring teams retain control of the player for at least the 2024 season. Roster deletions also occurred across the NFL, too. While Seattle’s release of Jamal Adams could be mean a potential answer for the Steelers at the safety position, the surprise decision by the Miami Dolphins to release standout linebacker Jerome Baker Tuesday could have a massive impact on the Steelers’ offseason at a position of need — in a very positive way.

Baker, just 27 years old, was released by the Dolphins Tuesday as he continues to recover from wrist surgery. Baker was entering the second season of a three-year, $37.5 million extension with the Dolphins. Baker was set to earn $10,768,000 in 2024 with the Dolphins. The release of Baker now saves the Dolphins nearly $10 million in cap space.

Pittsburgh had some interest in Baker coming out of the Ohio State. We know the team will make a move at ILB in free agency/the draft. Name to watch. They've gone through a revolving door of FA names post-Shazier but there's lots of ILB talent about to hit the market. https://t.co/E2wEXJxJe2 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 5, 2024

Baker was a third-round pick out of Ohio State in the 2018 NFL Draft and has played 800 or more snaps in four of his six NFL seasons. Last season alone, Baker played 713 snaps for the Dolphins before getting hurt. On the year, Baker graded out at a 66.6 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a 74.4 in coverage and a 56.7 against the run.

Coming out of Ohio State, the Steelers had some interest in Baker as that new-age linebacker with great sideline-to-sideline speed and range and strong ability in coverage. He has five career interceptions and has thrived as a three-down linebacker, consistently 60.0 or higher in coverage, including 70.0 or higher the last two seasons.

Last season, Baker had 78 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown while playing in just 13 games. In his career Baker has played in 94 games with 82 career starts and has recorded 587 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 22.5 sacks, five interceptions, six forced fumbles and two touchdowns, breaking up another 21 passes.

Now, leading up to free agency in a few weeks, the Steelers are once again searching for answers at the inside linebacker position. GM Omar Khan stated during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that the position is one that the Steelers “have to address” after the injuries to Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander last season. Holcomb’s recovery timeline is unknown to the Steelers, throwing a wrench in things this offseason.

During the Combine, the Steelers spent quite a bit of time meeting with some of the top linebackers in the 2024 NFL Draft Class. The Steelers met with Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper, Michigan’s Junior Colson, Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg and Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr. during the Combine in formal fashion while meeting with the likes of Notre Dame’s JD Bertrand, UCLA’s Darius Muasau, and Mississippi State’s Nathaniel Watson informally.

The #Steelers showed some interest in LB Jerome Baker coming out of Ohio State. I have comped Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper to him. Pittsburgh has a glaring need at ILB in that game-changer form. Just give me one of those two this offseason, Omar Khan, and I'll be happy. — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) March 5, 2024

The off-ball linebacker class in the 2024 NFL Draft isn’t all that deep while the off-ball linebacker group in free agency has good depth. Baker’s addition to that group in free agency makes it all that much stronger. After having interest in him coming out of Ohio State, now could be the perfect time for the Steelers to get their hands on Baker, shoring up an area of need with a three-down linebacker with great physical traits.

The revolving door the Steelers have dealt with at inside linebacker since Ryan Shazier’s tragic career-ending injury has been rather exhausting — and frustrating. It appears that the revolving door is going to continue at the position, which is why it might be better to sign someone in free agency than spend a premium pick on an inside linebacker in the upcoming draft.

It’s worth noting, too, that Baker played two seasons next to Elandon Roberts in Miami. Roberts is now a key starter and leader for the Steelers at the inside linebacker position. His presence could potentially help entice Baker, too.

Baker’s newfound availability could potentially shape the Steelers’ plan of attack at the position moving forward.

It’s unclear at this time how much Baker would command on the open market or how lengthy of a deal he’d want. But with the Steelers having the cap space and previous interest in him, he should be a name to watch at the inside linebacker position in free agency when it comes to the Black and Gold, especially one who models his game after Shazier.