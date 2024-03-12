ILB Market Quickly Proving To Be Less Of A Bargain Than Hoped For Steelers

If the Pittsburgh Steelers hoped to land a bargain at inside linebacker, the market may prove to be more than they bargained for. Off-ball linebackers cashed in on the first day of legal tampering, other teams likely with the same idea. The 2024 NFL Draft is not among the strongest at linebacker, while the free agent class is solid. Accordingly, they’re cashing in, and bargains may prove difficult to hunt down for the Steelers and others.

Jordyn Brooks, for example, is fetching $10 million per season on a three-year, $30 million deal. Blake Cashman can reportedly earn up to $25.5 million on a three-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Azeez Al-Shaair’s new contract with the Houston Texans—replacing Cashman—is $34 million over three years.

Compare that to the moves the Steelers made at the position a year ago when they nearly turned over their entire room. Cole Holcomb constituted their big “splash” deal, signing for $18 million over three years, or just $6 million per year. Elandon Roberts came in substantially lower, given his total deal over two years amounted to $7 million. And they signed Kwon Alexander for a Veteran Salary Benefit contract. Turning to depth over studs.

Given the deals from some of these other players, the Baltimore Ravens’ Patrick Queen likely signs for in excess of $20 million per year. Granted, there is a lower tier of players out there, and they are finding deals as well. The Cleveland Browns, for example, are signing Jordan Hicks on a deal that averages $4 million. Sione Takitaki will sign for a little bit less than that.

Some of the names on Alex Kozora’s defensive wish list, which perhaps general manager Omar Khan should read, are still available. Brooks and Cashman are gone, but Jerome Baker and Devin White are still out there for the Steelers. Kenneth Murray and Frankie Luvu, though, are also off the board. Zack Baun reportedly went off the board as I wrote this this morning, on top of that–they’re falling fast.

The only linebackers remaining from that Steelers wish list are either disappointments or injured. White is much better than Devin Bush, but not a top-10 player. The Dolphins already cut Baker this offseason, while Oren Burks is recovering from offseason surgery.

Holcomb’s injury last season puts Pittsburgh in this awkward position of hitting the market yet again. Alexander, too, is recovering from injury, and isn’t even under contract. Roberts stepped up last season, but they need someone to pair him with, someone more well-rounded.

Logic dictated that free agency is the route that makes the most sense, but with the market hitting this hard this early, it’s hard to say what deals the Steelers will find. Granted, I’m sure they’ll find somebody, but you may have to learn his name first.