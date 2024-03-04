Shrine Bowl Interview: Penn State’s Daequan Hardy Feels He’s A CB ‘You Can Plug In Anywhere’

Over the last few seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been searching for that true, game-changing slot cornerback since letting Mike Hilton walk in free agency.

In recent years, the Steelers have called on the likes of Arthur Maulet and Chandon Sullivan to hold down the slot role at times with Hilton now in Cincinnati, not to mention Cameron Sutton and even Patrick Peterson this season. Sutton was a real answer there, but he was allowed to leave in free agency, too.

Now, Sullivan is a free agent after one season in Pittsburgh and Peterson’s status with the Steelers for 2024 is uncertain due to a high cap charge that doesn’t exactly match his production.

Entering the offseason, slot corner is a pretty big need for the Steelers in a secondary that needs some fresh pieces.

Fortunately, the 2024 NFL Draft offers quite a few slot cornerback options, including one from their own backyard.

That would be Pittsburgh-area native and Penn State product Daequan Hardy.

Hardy, who went to Penn Hills High School, emerged as a game-changing cornerback for Penn State in 2023 while playing primarily in the slot. He was also a dynamic weapon as a punt returner for the Nittany Lions, returning two punts for a touchdown in a blowout win over UMass last season.

Now, in the pre-draft process, Hardy is garnering more and more attention, and the Steelers have had eyes on him. He met with the Steelers at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas and then had a formal meeting with Steelers defensive backs coach Grady Brown at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week, affirming that he is squarely on the radar of the Black and Gold moving forward.

Steelers Depot had a chance to speak with Hardy at the Shrine Bowl. There, Hardy had the confidence within himself as a cornerback to play anywhere he’s asked to but believes his skill set as a quick-twitch athlete with great change of direction skills is best suited for the slot.

“I got a couple plays on tape just being on the outside. So, I think it’s there. I feel like I can [play outside]. I’m comfortable either outside or inside, but I would say I’m more so comfortable inside just because that’s where I’ve been for the past couple years,” Hardy said to Steelers Depot. “But I feel like I’m one of those guys you could plug in anywhere, outside, inside, even on the hash if you need me.”

Last season alone, Hardy played 223 snaps in the slot for the Nittany Lions and 125 on the outside at cornerback. In his college career, he played just 969 defensive snaps, and the production overall was limited. His tape is very strong though, especially in the slot.

He was constantly around the football in 2023 and had a nose for the ball, thanks to his technique and ability to get his head around and find the football.

Playing in the slot was a challenge, but being in space and being able to rely on his quick-twitch athleticism suits Hardy best.

“That’s more so where the speed guys are, so they’re not really doing too much stopping or breaking down,” Hardy said of playing in the slot. “It’s just, they’re really just trying to get away from you. So I feel like, me and my skill set align there. I can run pretty well. I can stay attached. So just them just always on the move kind of helps me out.”

In his Penn State career, Hardy had five interceptions, including two last season.

Though he’s a bit smaller at 5093, 173 pounds, he brings a physical mindset to the position, leaning into those Pittsburgh roots.

Entering college, tackling wasn’t exactly a strong suit for Hardy, who was a two-star recruit out of Penn Hills. But once he got to the collegiate level, he added weight and really established a mindset of playing downhill physically.

He had no choice, he says.

“The whole Big Ten is more so run first, pass second. So I knew going into the Big Ten that I was gonna have to be able to throw some weight on to come down and make plays at the line of scrimmage,” Hardy said of his development as a tackler. “So I really harped on that in the offseasons. I kept at it, kept developing and eventually got to where I am.

“…I wasn’t really big on tackling coming into college, so I’d just say being able to just to show I could come down and tackle guys who are 200-plus [pounds] was a big asset for me.”

That ability to play in the slot and come downhill in run support and play physically coupled with his ball skills and ability to make game-changing plays on the football has him firmly on the NFL’s radar in the slot.

After getting a late offer from Penn State coming out of high school to stay in-state, Hardy could get a late call in the 2024 NFL Draft to stay home for his first foray into the NFL. He has the skill set and mindset to thrive in the slot in Pittsburgh.

The interest is there. We’ll see if it pays off come the 2024 NFL Draft.