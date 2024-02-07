2024 Free Agent Analysis – CB Chandon Sullivan

Today’s free agent analysis for 2024 focuses on Pittsburgh Steelers CB Chandon Sullivan. A sixth-year veteran, he just completed his first season with the team in a fluctuating role as slot defender. Signed to a one-year, Veteran Salary Benefit deal during the 2023 NFL Draft, Sullivan also played a significant special-teams role.

Player: Chandon Sullivan

Position: Cornerback

Experience: 6 Years

Free Agent Status: Unrestricted

2023 Salary Cap Hit: $1,092,500 (Veteran Salary Benefit deal reduced from $ 1,232,000

2023 Season Breakdown:

Chandon Sullivan followed Patrick Peterson to the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in 2023. Both had played for the Minnesota Vikings the year before. The only difference is the Steelers made Peterson a priority signing after losing Cameron Sutton. They also signed Sullivan because they lost Arthur Maulet after granting his request to be released.

Sullivan’s role fluctuated significantly throughout the year. He played extensively in Week Two against the Cleveland Browns. He did not see that much action again until the end of the season when Peterson moved to safety out of necessity.

The Steelers took some time to settle into a standard defensive backfield. Actually, I’m not sure they ever did. Rookie Joey Porter Jr. eventually entered the starting lineup on a full-time basis, which helped solidify things.

Outside of that, however, they mixed and matched. Sometimes Sullivan played a larger role in the slot. Sometimes, depending on availability, they used an extra safety as a slot defender. While he has his limitations, he did make some plays here and there.

He recorded a forced fumble and an interception, for example, on 432 defensive snaps. It was only the second time in his career he had at least one of each in the same season. His six passes defensed also came one short of his career high when he played over twice as many snaps.

Free Agency Outlook:

Sullivan is not likely to have much of a free agent market this offseason. After all, he played over 900 snaps in 2022 for the Minnesota Vikings yet nobody signed him until the draft. His limitations as a slot-only cornerback do weigh against him.

At the same time, he did boost his special teams resume with a career-high 222 snaps there. He had not played significant special teams snaps the previous two seasons across two different teams. My inclination is the Steelers will re-sign him because of his special teams value and because they lack depth. He did make some plays here and there, to his credit. He should not command any more than another Veteran Salary Benefit contract.