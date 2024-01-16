Early Look At Steelers’ 2024 Offseason Free Agents

While the Pittsburgh Steelers still have some unfinished business to take care of before they can tie a bow on the 2023 season, the fans will have certainly already begun to move on after a 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in an AFC wild-card playoff game. That means looking toward next season, including considering who is due to become free agents.

At the moment, the team has 18 players who are currently slated to be free agents at the start of the new league year in March. Of that, 13 are unrestricted free agents, four are restricted free agents, and one is an exclusive rights free agent.

Looking at the list, the most interesting name by a country mile is QB Mason Rudolph, who started the team’s final four games, including this evening’s postseason game. While it was not his best performance, Rudolph showed persistence throughout and fought to the end, tossing two touchdown passes.

Having spent most of the season as the third-string quarterback, injuries and performance concerns led to him having the chance to start a game. He played well enough to stay as the starter over Kenny Pickett. Most anticipate that the Steelers will prioritize re-signing him, especially given the odds that they will release QB Mitch Trubisky.

The turnover at the inside linebacker position also creates a backlog of free agents in Kwon Alexander, Mykal Walker, and Blake Martinez. That does not include Myles Jack, still a member of the practice squad, who could potentially be offered a Reserve/Future contract. Of the group, Alexander is by far the most likely to be retained, originally signed just after training camp began and having played a significant defensive role prior to injuries.

Another later free-agent pickup of note is OLB Markus Golden, who started this evening’s game in place of T.J. Watt due to injury and recorded a sack. He was signed to a one-year deal; though on the wrong side of 30, if he can be had on another cheap deal, which is likely, it would be a sensible re-signing.

With the emergence of rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. but also the age and position flexibility of Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace is a name to consider. Signed in 2022 on a two-year, $8 million contract, he is not worth $4 million per year to them again. If he can be had cheaper, he could add valuable depth. Nickel CB Chandon Sullivan, another free agent, would also be a prudent, cheap re-sign.

Named a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro for special teams, Miles Killebrew is a player the Steelers would like to keep, but they have been paying him a premium for his special teams services. I imagine they will continue to value that but may hope to get him back a bit cheaper. That will be harder to do with an All-Pro year on his resume now.

Defensive linemen Montravius Adams and Armon Watts will both be free agents. Adams was a potential roster cut consideration all offseason but made the squad. He eventually lost his starting job to rookie Keeanu Benton, but he would still be a solid depth player if re-signed on a lesser deal.

RB Godwin Igwebuike emerged as the team’s kick returner and should be easy to retain on a veteran-minimum deal, as well as WR and specialist Miles Boykin, ditto for CB James Pierre and S Elijah Riley.

LS Christian Kuntz is the only noteworthy restricted free agent and likely will not be retained on the presumed $3 million-plus tag, but long snappers are usually re-signed easily enough. OL Dylan Cook, a promising young offensive lineman, is a no-brainer re-sign as an exclusive rights free agent.