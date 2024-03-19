Report: Veteran WR Mike Williams Signing With Jets

Veteran wide receiver Mike Williams’ time in free agency has come to an end. After being released by the Los Angeles Chargers last week and reportedly having visits lined up with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, and Pittsburgh Steelers, Williams is off the market.

The veteran is reportedly signing a contract with the Jets to potentially catch passes from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

According to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Williams is signing a one-year deal worth up to $15 million.

Mike Williams is signing a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Jets, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2024

Williams was set to meet with the Steelers this week at the conclusion of his trip around the league in free agency. However, instead of taking the meeting with the Steelers, Williams is off the board and is now reportedly a member of the Jets.

Williams turns 30 in October and is coming off of a torn ACL suffered on Sept. 25 last season, the second significant knee injury of his career. Along with coming off of a significant injury, the Chargers needed to become cap compliant at the start of the new league year last Wednesday, leading to Williams’ release, though they did maintain interest in re-signing him, especially after trading fellow wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears.

Mike Williams was scheduled to next visit the Panthers and Steelers. But he is not getting out of New York. He’s signing a one-year deal with the Jets. https://t.co/093RnIt7lD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2024

In his career as a former first-round pick out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL Draft that went No. 7 overall, Williams has hauled in 309 passes for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns in his career. When he’s on the field he’s a dominant receiver, especially down the field. The problem throughout his career, though, has been health. He’s never played a full season in his career in the NFL across seven seasons.

With Williams reportedly signing with the Jets on Tuesday, the need for a veteran wide receiver opposite George Pickens grows larger for the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially after trading away Diontae Johnson last week. The Steelers reportedly have mutual interest with free agent Tyler Boyd in free agency, but nothing has occurred there.

Now that Williams is off the board, we’ll see where Steelers’ GM Omar Khan and Co. pivot to next at receiver.