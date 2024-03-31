Report: Steelers To Have Kentucky CB Andru Phillips In For Pre-Draft Visit

With the pro day circuit winding to a close, the last bits of information we will receive when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft interests will be in the form of pre-draft visits. Each team gets 30 visits, excluding local prospects, so they are important to narrow down the list of whom the Steelers might be interested in. Last year, for example, the Steelers drafted four players from their pre-draft visit list, and added a fifth later in the season. Per a report from MLFootball on X, Kentucky CB Andru Phillips has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Steelers.
Other than University of Pittsburgh’s M.J. Devonshire, who is a local prospect and does not count against the 30 visits, this is the first defensive back that has been reported as having a visit scheduled.
The Steelers added to their cornerback room in the Diontae Johnson trade when they acquired Donte Jackson, but he is on just a one-year deal and they will likely continue adding to the room in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Phillips was at the combine, and measured in at 5106, 190 pounds, with 31 1/4-inch arms. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds and posted eye popping explosion numbers with a 42-inch vertical jump and a 11’3″ broad jump.
Via our pro day tracking here on the site, just ILB coach Aaron Curry was present at the Kentucky pro day on March 22nd, though we don’t always catch every scout on the premise.
Phillips played primarily on the outside at Kentucky, with 426 total snaps there in 2023, but he also logged a fair amount of snaps in the slot with 223. He doesn’t have the length that the Steelers have been gravitating towards lately at the position, but he is highly athletic and has experience in the slot where the Steelers have an urgent need.
In four seasons at Kentucky, Phillips logged 82 total tackles, 55 solo tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 10 passes defensed. Notably, he had zero interceptions in college.
Check out our in-depth scouting report on Phillips below: