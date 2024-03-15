Rapoport: Steelers ‘Indicated’ To Russell Wilson He Would Start, Leading To Kenny Pickett Trade

Kenny Pickett has reportedly been traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, and it’s apparently a move that’s been in the works since Russell Wilson was aboard. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Steelers traded Pickett after telling Wilson that he would be the starter when the team signed him.

When the #Steelers signed QB Russell Wilson, my understanding is they indicated he would be the starter — rather than have a competition. That led to the trade. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024

Instead of keeping Pickett as their No. 2, they sent him to the Philadelphia Eagles along with pick No. 120 for pick No. 98 and two 2025 seventh-round selections. Pittsburgh now only has Wilson under contract at the quarterback position, and that opens up the potential for trading for Justin Fields as a backup. The team can also look to sign another free agent to back up Wilson, but now the nine-time Pro Bowler is the unquestioned QB1.

Just earlier today, Wilson had his introductory press conference as a member of the Steelers, and he didn’t give any sort of definitive answer to questions about him being the starter. A few hours later though, the team moved on from Pickett, eliminating the need for any questions about who will be starting in Pittsburgh.

Previously, it was reported that the Steelers didn’t give Wilson any assurances about him being the starter. Rapoport’s report today would seem to prove otherwise, and that would make more sense. It’s hard to believe Wilson would sign with Pittsburgh without an assurance that he would be the starter given he likely would’ve had other opportunities to start around the league.

Pickett’s tenure in Pittsburgh ends after just two seasons and 24 starts. The team made him the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 draft and had hoped he could be the franchise quarterback to succeed Ben Roethlisberger, but that never happened. Pickett took a step back in 2023 after ending his rookie season on a high note in 2022, and that led to the team bringing in Wilson. Now the Steelers are moving on from Pickett to move up 22 spots in the draft.

With Wilson assured to be the starter, the Steelers felt they could get value for Pickett, ostensibly more than he could provide as a backup. Pickett will now backup Jalen Hurts with no clear path to starting in Philadelphia where he’ll also face competition for QB2 from Tanner McKee, who is entering his second season in the league. The Steelers now have need for a quality backup behind Wilson, one they may look for in either free agency or the draft.

How the Steelers look to address the backup quarterback position is going to be interesting and another storyline to follow in what has been a completely wild offseason so far in Pittsburgh. And we’re only in March.