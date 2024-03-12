Breer: Russell Wilson Wanted To Join Steelers ‘Bad Enough’ To Accept ‘No Promises’ In QB Battle

All the Pittsburgh Steelers have done in the last 48 hours is sign their most high-profile free agent in franchise history – QB Russell Wilson – and their highest-paid free agent in franchise history – LB Patrick Queen. At least, that’ll be the case when the deals become official on Wednesday.

While Queen’s signing is rightfully capturing all of the current spotlight, there’s new information on how the Steelers got Wilson to sign with the team. Speaking with Rich Eisen Tuesday afternoon, the MMQB’s Albert Breer said Pittsburgh made no promises to Wilson about a starting job.

“Friday afternoon, Russell goes and he meets with Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan and the Rooneys and all of that in Pittsburgh,” Breer told Eisen. “And they make no promises. They set expectations. They say, ‘This is what it’s gonna be if you come here.’ And after meeting with the Giants and the Steelers, Russell goes back on Saturday to kind of take a deep breath and consider his options.”

Wilson first visited with the New York Giants on Thursday before flying to Pittsburgh on Friday. By Sunday, his decision was made, and Pittsburgh was his choice. But Breer says on Saturday, he asked the Steelers for a second year on his contract beyond the veteran minimum for 2024, a byproduct of offset language in his Denver Broncos’ contract that will pay nearly all of his salary. The Steelers declined, wanting to keep things a one-year deal. Wilson could’ve held out and waited for the contract he wanted, but according to Breer, Pittsburgh was too good to pass up.

“They broached [the second year] with the Steelers. The Steelers said, ‘No, we’d like to do this as a one-year thing.’ My understanding is Russell wanted to go to Pittsburgh bad enough where he was amenable to that. And to go in there at the league minimum and compete for the starting job with Kenny Pickett.”

In the end, the Giants didn’t even get a phone call back.

With the signing not yet official, the Steelers haven’t publicly commented on the pending deal. But they’re expected to frame things as a true competition between Wilson and Kenny Pickett, a battle that will take place during the summer. Most believe Wilson is the favorite, but the Steelers have publicly remained confident in Pickett. When pressed, Breer reiterated the Steelers didn’t promise Wilson the starting job or even hint at the idea.

“My understanding is no promises were made.”

If it’s truly a competition, it’ll be the first Pittsburgh has had in over two decades. While there’s been uncertainty post-Ben Roethlisberger, Mitch Trubisky was the clear frontrunner in 2022, while Kenny Pickett was the unquestioned starter in 2023. Time will tell how the Steelers will structure their competition and who will gain the early edge on the job.