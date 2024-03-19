Mel Kiper’s Latest Mock Sees Steelers Take Receiver In First Round

After the Pittsburgh Steelers traded away WR Diontae Johnson, the team has a huge hole at the position next to WR George Pickens. In a deep and talented receiver draft class, ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the Steelers selecting LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round.

“Thomas, who ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine, has a tremendous blend of speed and size (6-foot-3). He caught 17 touchdown passes last season, leading the FBS. Pittsburgh had just 13 total touchdown passes in 2023. Thomas and George Pickens could form an exciting pass-catching duo.”

The Steelers had a formal meeting with Thomas at the Combine, and his size would make him a nice fit alongside George Pickens. Both would be bigger receivers who could go up and get the ball, and Thomas also ran an impressive 4.33 40-yard dash at the Combine. He would give QB Russell Wilson two freaky athletes to work with on the outside and adding him would go a long way toward fixing Pittsburgh’s hole at receiver. Along with his 17 touchdown receptions last season, Thomas tacked on 68 receptions for 1,177 yards, his first season going over 361 yards.

Other potential names at receiver for the Steelers to consider at No. 20 include WR A.D. Mitchell and WR Troy Franklin, but the team also still has a huge need at center and a need at offensive tackle as well.

In this mock, Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson falls out of the first round while Duke C Graham Barton goes No. 21 to the Miami Dolphins. Georgia OT Amarius Mims, who is a popular name to link with the Steelers at No. 20, slid to No. 30 where he got picked up by the Baltimore Ravens, a move that I’m sure would upset some Steelers fans.

Meanwhile, Mitchell went at No. 32 to the Kansas City Chiefs while Franklin fell out of the first round. Franklin’s stock has fluctuated a bit and he could also be an option for the Steelers in the second round with their pick at No. 51 overall.

There’s still over a month until the draft so there’s plenty of time for the Steelers to try and fill some of their holes before the end of April, but both receiver and center are massive needs right now. Thomas would be a nice add at No. 20 overall and would be someone who could thrive with Wilson, but the Steelers will have to weigh just how bad their need at receiver is versus their needs elsewhere if they really consider taking a wideout in the first.