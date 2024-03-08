Matthew Berry Doesn’t Expect Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon Back In Cincinnati In 2024

Don’t expect WR Tyler Boyd and RB Joe Mixon to don Cincinnati Bengals uniforms in 2024, Matthew Berry suggests. The NBC Sports reporter relayed some things he’d learned while covering the Scouting Combine, including these bits about the Bengals. Neither qualify as revelations, but nevertheless, amount to significant changes as longtime mainstays of the offense.

Boyd is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the Bengals priorities elsewhere at the position. They just placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, about whose future in Cincinnati Berry said he’s heard mixed reports. Aside from Higgins, they also have a blockbuster extension for Ja’Marr Chase looming in the near future.

As for Mixon, the running back market is shrinking, but his contract still ranks 13th in average annual salary. The Bengals owe him up to $6.1 million in 2024 provided that he reaches all bonuses. His contract includes a $2,209,972 base salary and a $3,000,028 roster bonus, which $340,000 in per-game bonuses.

Mixon rushed for 1,034 yards with nine touchdowns for the Bengals last season in 17 games. He missed three games in 2022, finishing with 814 yards and seven touchdowns. Notably, he has delivered greater contributions as a receiving back in recent years, with eight touchdowns since 2021. He earned his lone Pro Bowl in 2021 with 16 touchdowns from scrimmage and 1,519 total yards.

Boyd posted his weakest numbers since his rookie season, complicated by QB Joe Burrow’s injury. He caught 67 passes but for just 667 yards and two touchdowns. In the previous five seasons, he averaged more than five touchdowns per year, on 74 catches for 901 yards.

Boyd turns 30 in 2024, but he can offer a team a veteran slot presence with productivity. Some believe he fits with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they seemingly have other plans. Recent indications suggest they hope to work out a reduced contract to retain Allen Robinson II. And some of Boyd’s past comments make such a pairing less palatable.

Mixon turns 28 in July, which is getting older for running backs, already seven seasons under his belt. He’s recorded 1,571 rushing attempts in his career, and should cross 2,000 touches in 2024. He has faced rumors and reports about the Bengals releasing him perennially, including earlier this offseason.

They don’t have much depth at the running back position, but they do have Chase and Higgins at Boyd’s position of wide receiver. Additionally, they drafted wide receivers Charlie Jones and Andre Iosivas last year. The latter, a sixth-round pick, Berry indicates has a strong connection with Burrow. He only caught 15 passes as a rookie for 116 yards, but four went for touchdowns. A caveat to that, though—most of that came with Jake Browning at quarterback.

As for Higgins, publicly, the Bengals sound like they want to keep him, but behind the scenes opinions differ. Berry cites conflicting reports going in either direction depending upon which source he asks. Personally, I assume they intend to sign him to a long-term contract. Which only makes retaining Boyd less likely