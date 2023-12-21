Tyler Boyd Criticizes George Pickens, Steelers Culture: ‘It Just Shows The Lack Of Camaraderie That’s Over There’

The Cincinnati Bengals sure have heard about what’s happening to WR George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers. And they’re getting their shots in with the rest of the league.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, as shared by reporter Ben Baby on Instagram, Bengals WR Tyler Boyd said Pickens’ lack of effort is indicative of a larger locker room problem.

“It just shows the lack of camaraderie that’s over there,” Boyd said. “I can’t really talk for anybody, but when things ain’t going well you still gotta perform at a high level and do what you can to help your team.”

If anything, it’ll create some bulletin board material for a Steelers’ team desperate for a win. They’ve lost three straight and haven’t emerged victorious since beating the Bengals back in Week 12. The NFL world has weighed in on Pickens with most criticizing not only his lack of effort on a goal line block against the Indianapolis Colts but his media response to the moment, excusing it by saying he didn’t want to get hurt.

Boyd, a PA native who attended Pitt, says that type of stuff wouldn’t fly in the Bengals’ locker room. He followed by criticizing Pickens lack of effort chasing down Mitch Trubisky’s second interception, seemingly running away from where the Colts’ defender was racing to.

“See, I don’t go about that. That’s something that they gotta deal with, and when things ain’t going good, that’s when your true colors show. I like to be the same player week in, week out whether it’s going good or bad for me.

Here’s a look at the play, Pickens turning upfield as the Colts’ defender headed the other way. It’s unclear what Pickens was thinking about.

Trying to figure out where George Pickens is going here after the interception. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/fxd1v2WzQB — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 17, 2023

For years, the Bengals did not have a good league-wide reputation. Ownership was viewed as cheap, the team wasn’t viewed as a winner, and several players carried a dirty reputation, led by oft-suspended LB Vontaze Burfict. While Boyd’s comments will drum up even more controversy and talking points, the response to the response, this is what happens when you’re a skidding team like the Steelers.

As confirmed by Mike Tomlin Wednesday, Pickens will dress and play against the Bengals. In the Week 12 matchup, he had a relatively quiet day, three catches for 58 yards, though the Steelers went over 400 yards for the first time in literal years with the passing game looking crisp.

For Pittsburgh, the best thing they can do is get a win on Saturday in their final home game of the year. Doing so will breath a little life into their playoff chances, a little calm to the stormy waters they’re riding, and would essentially doom the playoff hopes the Bengals have.