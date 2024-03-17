Look: Steelers Players, Coaches React To Justin Fields Coming To Pittsburgh

The Khan Artist strikes again.

In another exciting, busy offseason, Pittsburgh Steelers’ GM Omar Khan has remained rather busy. After landing veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, linebacker Patrick Queen, punter Cameron Johnston and safety DeShon Elliott early in free agency, Khan went into overdrive in the last two days.

On Friday, Khan traded away third-year quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, and then turned around Saturday evening, acquiring fourth-year quarterback Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears for a conditional sixth-round pick. The aggressiveness from Khan and the excitement of the offseason for the Steelers has some key players and coaches taking to social media to react.

Team captain and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward tweeted out a clip praising Khan after the news that Fields was acquired via trade broke.

Heyward wasn’t the only one within the Steelers’ organization tweeting out his excitement and praise for the GM after the Fields trade.

New wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni has been pretty active on Twitter/X so far this offseason, and that continued Saturday.

Azzanni had a nice play on the Joker from the Batman serious. The Joker always has tricks up his sleeve, and that seems to be in a reference to Khan, who pulled off another surprise move as he continues to try and fix some mistakes of the past before he took over in 2022, which included the quarterback room.

Wilson even took to Twitter/X to welcome Fields to the Steelers, posting a photo of the two of them after a game shaking hands.

Let’s get it @justnfields!

QB room bout to be 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vz4R7ZFArO — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 17, 2024

“Let’s get it @justnfields !! QB room bout to be [fire emoji],” Wilson wrote.

Fields, coming out of Ohio State and then early in his NFL career in Chicago, spoke about how he tries to model his game after Wilson. Now, he gets the chance to work and learn side by side with Wilson in the Steel City under future Hall of Fame head coach Mike Tomlin, which is the most stable situation Fields has had since college.

Even linebackers coach Aaron Curry expressed his excitement for the move, tweeting out a photo of Tomlin and Khan smiling during a press conference.

What an offseason it’s been so far for the Steelers.

We’ll see if any other players or coaches take to social media in the days ahead.