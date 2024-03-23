Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,115)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,115 on this Saturday afternoon, I look at some options the Steelers have when it comes to determining who their quarterback is beyond this season.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1115)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5457014722
6bc9mw6n