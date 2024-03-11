Listen: Reacting To Steelers Signing P Cameron Johnston

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re reacting to the first reported move the Pittsburgh Steelers have made since the legal tampering period opened Monday at noon (of course, they are also adding QB Russell Wilson, news confirmed late Sunday night). The Steelers are reportedly signing P Cameron Johnston, replacing the recently released Pressley Harvin III.

I offer an overview of Johnston’s numbers, his strengths and weaknesses, and why adding a veteran punter over a draft pick was key.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.